Dunn and Chrisco united in marriage

Diane and W. Shelley Dunn Jr. are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter Brittany Nicole Dunn formerly of Mechanicsville to Robert Daniel Chrisco of Broken Arrow, OK on September 24, 2021, at the Marriott Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC. Robert is the son of Frank Chrisco of Broken Arrow and the late Jean Chrisco. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The wedding was officiated by their good friend Brad Schoenwald.

Hollie Parsley of Mechanicsville, sister of the bride, was the Matron of Honor, and Crissy Brown of Memphis, TN was the Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Dee O’Dell of Broken Arrow, Nikki Sorenson of Osage Beach, MO, Ashley Meredith of Yorktown, VA, Amanda White of Broken Arrow, and Jessica Bishop of Owasso, OK. Flower girls were Carsen Parsley from Mechanicsville, niece of the bride, and Regan Garvin from Joplin, MO, daughter of the friends of the bride and groom.

Justin Brown of Memphis, TN was Best Man. Groomsmen were Dustin Zumo of Owasso, Michael Craig of Broken Arrow, Scott Farley of Tulsa, OK, Brian Buckminster of Siloam Springs, AK, Jeff Guthrie of Broken Arrow, and Justin Appleman of Catoosa, OK.

Usher was John White of Broken Arrow.