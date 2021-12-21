Dunn and Chrisco united in marriage

Diane and W. Shelley Dunn Jr. are proud to announce the marriage of their daughter Brittany Nicole Dunn formerly of Mechanicsville to Robert Daniel Chrisco of Broken Arrow, OK on September 24, 2021, at the Marriott Resort in Myrtle Beach, SC. Robert is the son of Frank Chrisco of Broken Arrow and the late Jean Chrisco. The bride was escorted by her father and given in marriage by her parents. The wedding was officiated by their good friend Brad Schoenwald.
Hollie Parsley of Mechanicsville, sister of the bride, was the Matron of Honor, and Crissy Brown of Memphis, TN was the Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids were Dee O’Dell of Broken Arrow, Nikki Sorenson of Osage Beach, MO, Ashley Meredith of Yorktown, VA, Amanda White of Broken Arrow, and Jessica Bishop of Owasso, OK. Flower girls were Carsen Parsley from Mechanicsville, niece of the bride, and Regan Garvin from Joplin, MO, daughter of the friends of the bride and groom.
Justin Brown of Memphis, TN was Best Man. Groomsmen were Dustin Zumo of Owasso, Michael Craig of Broken Arrow, Scott Farley of Tulsa, OK, Brian Buckminster of Siloam Springs, AK, Jeff Guthrie of Broken Arrow, and Justin Appleman of Catoosa, OK.
Usher was John White of Broken Arrow.
The rehearsal dinner was hosted by the grooms father Frank Chrisco.
Following the wedding there was a dinner followed by dancing with music by Rockhouse Band.
Brittany is the granddaughter of the late Charleene and Edward Wood and the late Evelyn Parsley and W. Shelley Dunn Sr.
Robert is the grandson of the late Edison Adair and Helen Belskey Reber and Edgar and Fern Mullenax Chrisco.
Brittany graduated from Lee Davis High School and is the owner of Bubble-Kini Boutique, Bedlam Bar-tique and Okie Outdoors in Broken Arrow.
Robert graduated from Broken Arrow High School and is the owner of Process Manufacturing Oil Field Equipment Supplier in Tulsa.
The honeymoon is planned for a later date. Brittany and Robert reside in Broken Arrow and Ft. Lauderdale, FL with their two fur babies Ritchie and Coconut.
The bride and groom thanked their family and friends for sharing this day with them. They especially thanked their parents for their love and support.