Earl SEAY, Jr.

SEAY, Earl, Jr., 88, of Mechanicsville, departed this life and went to be with the Lord on July 16, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Earl Seay and Stella Brooks Seay; wife of 39 years, Joyce Seay; and two brothers, Clarence Seay and Daniel Seay. Earl is survived by his sister, Shelby Jean Ellis (Glenn); son, Earl E. Seay Sr. (Melonie); two grandchildren, Crystal Crowder (Ray), Earl E. “EJ” Seay Jr. (Bethany); four great-grandchildren, Angel Crowder, Jacob Crowder, Marcella Seay, Gabriella Seay; and his longtime close friend, Lori Wilson. He served in the Army and retired from Sydnor Hydro, Inc. as a well driller. Earl loved spending time with his family and friends, tending to his garden and flowers and feeding his “pet” groundhogs. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 22 at Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27 at Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.