Early voting available for Democrats’ June Primary

As for the candidates for governor, McGraw said, “Each of the candidates (Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Del. Jennifer Foy, and Mr. Lee Carter) offers something unique to our future. What this tells me is that the primary elections will be interesting and exciting. We will be a stronger and more united party when the general fall elections arrive.”

The race for Virginia’s attorney general, he said, will be close. Delegate Jay Jones and incumbent Mark Herring “both offer impressive resumes. Either one will be a great leader to champion the causes of equity, fairness, and justice. We need strong leadership right now.”

The race for lieutenant governor, McGraw continued, “is exciting to have so many amazing people, who have achieved so much and share their talents to make Virginia a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Delegates Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, and Sam Raoul each have a track record of serving their constituents well. Furthermore, we have Councilwoman Andria McClellan and community leaders, Sean Perryman and Xavier Warren, as great options to select for the Democratic candidate. It has been exciting getting to know all of these candidates. They have attended our monthly meetings and many of them participated in our political rally last fall.”