Early voting available for Democrats’ June Primary

HANOVER – The Democrat Party has called a Primary Election for June 8 to determine the candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general in the Nov. 2 General Election.
Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson, VREO, Director of Elections/General Registrar, said, “Historically, Hanover County has less than 20% turnout for these types primaries. There will be no Republican Party Primary.”
She did say that there are a few different ways to cast your ballot including in-person at the Early Voting Center. “Remember, you no longer need a reason to vote early,” she said.
The Early Voting Center is open for casting and in-person absentee ballot during office hours 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and the two Saturdays before the primary (May 29 and June 5) from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. located at the County Complex in the Wickham building.
Absentee ballots may be requested by mail either online at www.elections.virginia.gov/casting-a-ballot or sending in an application.
“We have sent out 689 absentee ballots so far and will continue fulfill requests for a vote by mail absentee ballot until Friday, May 28,” Smithson said Thursday.
“You no longer need to worry about return postage! You will receive a return envelope with a stamp already for you to insert your marked ballot and mail back to our office,” she added.
“If you wish, you can use the ballot drop box located outside of the Voter Registration and Elections office in the Wickham building; it will be open 24 hours a day from April 23 to June 8 at 7 p.m.”
“This ballot drop box is under 24 hour surveillance, or you can hand deliver your vote by mail cast ballot to the Early Voting Center, the Director of Elections office, or visit your polling place on the primary election day because each polling place will have an absentee vote by mail drop bag,” she said.
Those planning to vote on Election Day are reminded that the hours for polling places are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“Our staff is ready to assist you!” Smithson concluded.
For more information, visit the website at https://www.hanovercounty.gov/361/Voter-Registration-Elections-Office.
Dan McGraw, chairman of the Hanover Democratic Committee, said, “The June 8 Primary is just a handful of weeks away from us. We are very excited about the number of qualified candidates who are hoping to represent us in the gubernatorial offices and the General Assembly.”
McGraw said he expects “a strong turnout in November. And we expect that the enthusiasm of this spring will carry over into the fall.”
“The response to the coronavirus has delayed our in-person events, but it has not stopped us from keeping the momentum and connecting with voters. Under the leadership of Governor Ralph Northam and his capable staff, we have made much progress in the last few years, including restoring voting rights, protecting democracy, and building valuable infrastructure,” he said.
As for the candidates for governor, McGraw said, “Each of the candidates (Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Del. Jennifer Foy, and Mr. Lee Carter) offers something unique to our future. What this tells me is that the primary elections will be interesting and exciting. We will be a stronger and more united party when the general fall elections arrive.”
The race for Virginia’s attorney general, he said, will be close. Delegate Jay Jones and incumbent Mark Herring “both offer impressive resumes. Either one will be a great leader to champion the causes of equity, fairness, and justice. We need strong leadership right now.”
The race for lieutenant governor, McGraw continued, “is exciting to have so many amazing people, who have achieved so much and share their talents to make Virginia a better place to live, work, and raise a family. Delegates Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, and Sam Raoul each have a track record of serving their constituents well. Furthermore, we have Councilwoman Andria McClellan and community leaders, Sean Perryman and Xavier Warren, as great options to select for the Democratic candidate. It has been exciting getting to know all of these candidates. They have attended our monthly meetings and many of them participated in our political rally last fall.”
“Our very own member, Dr. Rachel Levy, who is our declared Democratic nominee for the House of Delegates in the 55th District will not be on the Primary ballot because she has already been selected as our candidate.” To learn more about Dr. Levy, go to https://rachelfordelegate.org.
The Democratic chairman said that the county party is planning to hold a rally on May 16 in Ashland. More information can be found at hvadems.com. “This will be a great opportunity for candidates to meet constituents and earn their votes in a socially distanced manner. With the primary coming on June 8, and early voting already open, the candidates need as much exposure to the general public as possible. That is what May 16 will be all about for us.”
“We encourage everyone to get to know the candidates by looking at their profiles on the perspective websites, ballotpedia.com, vpap.com, and showing up to the events where they can meet the candidates,” he added.
“We are very excited about the path forward for our Commonwealth. Our candidates are top-notch. This is going to be a highly anticipated primary on June 8,” he said.
Candidates for Democratic seats are:
Governor – Jennifer D. Carroll Foy, Jennifer L. McClellan, Justin E. Fairfax, Lee J. Carter, and Terry R. McAuliffe
Lieutenant Governor – Andria P. McClellan, Elizabeth R. Guzman, Hala S. Ayala, Mark H. Levine, S. “Sam” Raoul, Sean A. Perryman, and Xavier JaMar Warren.
Attorney General – Jerrauld C. “Jay” Jones and Mark R. Herring.
House of Delegates, 55th District – Rachel A. Levy, unopposed (no Primary).