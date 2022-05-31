Earnest BORKEY

BORKEY, Earnest Earl, 88, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, departed this life on May 22, 2022. He was born on May 26, 1933 to the late Alice K. and Herbert Daniel Borkey Sr. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Herbert Jr., William, Raymond, Leo and Charles; the mother of his children, Audrey; and his wife, Jessie. He is survived by his son, Larry Borkey (Susan); daughter, Vickie Borkey Campbell (Steve); grandchildren, Kelly and Travis Borkey, Hannah Long (Kevin); great-grandson, Theodore “Teddy” Campbell Long; and his brother, Harold Borkey. Earl served in the Army and spent many years as an automobile technician at various dealerships. He was fondly called Dad, Pops, and of course Gramps. Earl loved his family, fishing and watching NASCAR and the NFL. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, at the Bennett Funeral Home, Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Burial private. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.