Edmond Samuel ADAMS, Jr.

ADAMS, Edmond Samuel Jr., 81, of Mechanicsville, Va., Chief Emeritus of the Upper Mattaponi Tribe, gained his heavenly wings on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Greeting him in heaven were his beloved wife of over 55 years, Dolores Adams; his parents, Susie and Edmond Adams Sr.; a brother and five sisters. Left behind to cherish his memory are his daughters, Lisa Lee and Terry Grannis; his granddaughter, Taylor Bull (Paul); three great-grandchildren, Arianna, Cameron and Lincoln; a brother, Linwood Adams (Shirley Strickler); and his brother-in-law, Claude Baldwin and his family. Edmond, also known as "Chief Brave Hawk," was the proud chief of his tribe for nine years. He was a hard worker and always proud of his Native American heritage. He was a talented machinist at a printing company for many years. As an avid Mustang enthusiast, he and his wife were long-time members of the Mustang Club. They entered and won many trophies at car shows over the years for his prized '69 'Stang. They were members for over 39 years at Landmark Baptist Church. Edmond was a long-time NASCAR fan and talented vegetable gardener. He loved his family and will be greatly missed. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, with a reception following in the funeral home lounge. Interment was held at 1 p.m. in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the tribe at UMItribe.org or 13476 King William Rd., King William, Va. 23086. The family would like to offer a special thank you to the Harmony at Hanover and their hospice team for the outstanding care and comfort they have received.