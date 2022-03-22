Edmund Pendleton GOGGIN, III

GOGGIN, Edmund Pendleton "Penn" III, Penn was born on March 23, 1940, and passed away March 13, 2022; he grew up in Lakeside, Va. He was just shy of 82 when he passed away peacefully to the golden streets. He was most currently living in Aylett, Va. He attended Hermitage High School and was in the class of '58. He served in the U.S. Navy for 10 years. He retired from the Henrico County Sheriff's Office in 1998 as a Sergeant. Penn's greatest love was riding his motorcycle for 44 years. He often spoke of how he rode to all 49 states and across Canada. He said he tried to ride it to Hawaii, but his engine flooded out ten yards off the coast of San Diego (he always had a good story.) Penn was the co-owner of the Virginia Rocket Center in the early '70s and owner of "Penn's Ammo Outlet" in the '80s and '90s. He was President of Ratcliff Elementary PTA in 1980, a Second VP of the FOP #4 for several years and a Life Member of the Harley Davidson's Owner Group. He was instrumental in organizing the "Teddy Bear Motorcycle Ride," which supplied Emergency crews with Teddy Bears/stuffed animals for children in trauma. He was the Past Governor and Jr. Governor of the King William Loyal Order of the Moose, 2634, and obtained the degree of Fellowship; he was also a member of the American Legion 0347. For several years, he played "Santa" for many local organizations. Penn was married to Linda Eggleston for 38 years, then divorced. He is survived by his wife, Linda "Lynn" Stewart. He is also survived by his daughters, Crystal L. Solomon (Tony), Christina L. Goggin (Matt Stafford); grandchildren, Anya Stafford, Bentley Shane Joshua Shane, Kristin Blair and Tyler Franklin Cheely. He was preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lori Kay. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Donny Kay (Rhonda) of Oregon; and stepgrandchildren, Kent Stewart, Jake Stewart, Sean Stewart and Chrislyn Kay; plus three precious great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his wonderful sister, Ann Goggin of Sandston; one loving niece, Patricia A. Butler (Asel "Peanut" Johnson) of Aylett; and a great-nephew, "Scooter" Phillip Martin; as well as nephew, Charles H. Alley (Jennifer) of Stumpy Point, N.C.; and many Landrum cousins spread out all over the U.S. Penn said, "if I had known that I was going to live this long, I'd have taken better care of myself." "But boy, it has been a great ride." He also said, "You don't die from laughing, you die when you stop laughing." Penn and his family have asked in lieu of flowers, make a donation to Moose Charities in Mooseheart, Illinois and help a child. He asked that you don't forget to respect and support your military and your emergency first responders; they are there for you! He'll see you on the other side, 'til then, "Keep the Rubber Side Down." The family received friends 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 21, 2022, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, where a funeral service followed at 11 a.m. Interment at 2 p.m. in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia, Va. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.