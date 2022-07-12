 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward ANDREWS

ANDREWS

ANDREWS, Edward "Ed/DityBop" Thomas, 88, of Richmond, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Andrews; his parents, Goldie and Thurman Andrews; his brother, Alton Andrews; and sister, Lois Williamson. Mr. Andrews was a devoted son, brother, loving husband and a great dad. He was a grandfather to three and a great-grandfather to four. He never met anyone he couldn't talk to. He loved the Lord, music and art, as well as cooking and gardening. He was also a pharmacist for over 50 years. He is now dancing in the sky and will be greatly missed. He is survived by Edward Thurman Andrews "Andy" (Cheryl); Patricia Jo Davis "Patty," her children, Cherie and Sharon Kelley; their children, Kamden, Jackson, Alora and Alanna; Jeannine Andrews and Keith Hare and her daughter, Jenna Andrews; Haywood and Jeannette Andrews, their children, Woody, Kevin, Craig, Brandon Andrews and Heather Robinson; Melba Rhodes, her children, Mike Alexander and Ray Alexander III "Buster"; Linda and Robert Earl Scott, their children, Stacy and Tina Scott; Eugene Andrews and Kim Welker, their parents, Alton and Dorothy Andrews; Norman Williamson and Teresa Donavan and dad, Williamson Dennis. The family received friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Bliley's - Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond, where a service followed at 11 a.m. A graveside service was held, 1:00 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, aspca.org or the Humane Society, henricohumane.org. The family wants to give a special thanks to David at Azalea Barber Shop, for always helping to keep Ed looking good.

