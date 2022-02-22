 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Edward Lee WALKER, Sr.

WALKER, Edward Lee Sr., 88, from Mechanicsville, Va., passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Buell D. Walker and Rena B. Walker. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Joyce Titmus Walker; his children, Sharon Walker, Debbi Marks (Steve) and Edward Lee Walker Jr. (Donna). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Stephen, Jake and Kendall Walker. Ed retired February 1, 2019 from Hermitage Steel Company. He was a past Worshipful Master of the Tuckahoe Masonic Lodge No. 347. The family received friends on Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Road in Mechanicsville, Va. A graveside service was conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022 at Signal Hill Memorial Park in Hanover.

