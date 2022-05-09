Elaine NELSON

NELSON, Elaine Marie Klindt, died April 2, 2022, at age 92. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Robert Parker Nelson. She was born in Early, Iowa to Henry Christian Klindt and Estella Leckband Klindt. She was also predeceased by her brother-in-law, Lyle Lohman. She is survived by her sister and best friend, Janet Lohman; her children, Robin (Harrison) Clark, Rebecca Nelson, Chris (Peggy) Nelson, Kevin (Barbara) Nelson; her grandchildren, Justin P. (Heather) Myers, Scott Parker Myers, Jessica Marie (Andrew) Proffitt, Kevin Michael Nelson, Courtney Lee Nelson (and fiance', Daniel Douthit), Mara Terese (Shane) Maxemow and Lauren Elizabeth Nelson (and fiance', Rich Hurson Jr.); great-grandchildren, Parker, Henry and Neill Proffitt; her brother-in-law, Neill (Katherine) Nelson; and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Elaine started each day with a smile, prayer, coffee and the Sudoku puzzles in the newspaper, completing the last one a few days before her death. She was a person of strong faith, quiet strength and courage, infinite patience, an inquisitive mind and a deep love for family and friends. She taught us that nothing is more important than God and family. Her greatest enjoyment was hearing about the lives of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed attending church service and Bible study at St. Paul Lutheran Church. She was an elementary school teacher graduating from Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn., an office administrator in the travel and tourism industry, a pianist, church organist, avid reader, knitter, crafter and genealogist. She enjoyed big band, oldies and classical music, attending as many craft shows as possible, walks around the neighborhood, traveling, gardening, taking pleasure in the first blooming tulips and jonquils of this spring and took it as her mission to share messages of encouragement and humor on Facebook. She and Bob loved hosting family at their home, Briarpatch, for every holiday dinner for over 30 years. She smiled at every card received during her illness and took comfort in their messages. On Saturday, May 14 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, there will be a visitation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. with a reception following at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church, 8100 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111. The family would like to thank their extended family and friends for all their love and support. Psalm 25:1-7.
