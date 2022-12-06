Elizabet JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Elizabeth Doane, our loving Betty, left us on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. She was recently preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Woodrow "Woody" Johnson Jr. She is survived by her son, David (Lisa); daughter, Karen Anderson (Robert); six grandchildren, Michael, Jon, Jami, Samantha, Katy and John Wayne; and three great-grandchildren. She was an active member of Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church, serving as a deacon, Sunday school teacher to the Dorcas Class, a member of the finance and communion committees. She will be greatly missed by family, friends and Chloe, her Boston Terrier. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Mechanicsville chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, with interment following in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carlisle Ave. Baptist Church, 2010 Carlisle Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231; or American Heart Association, 4217 Park Pl. Ct., Glen Allen, Va. 23060.