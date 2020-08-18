You have permission to edit this article.
Elizabeth Ann Patterson LANE
Elizabeth Ann Patterson LANE

LANE

LANE, Elizabeth Ann Patterson, of Mechanicsville, went to meet her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry T. Lane. She is survived by her daughters, Melinda “Lynn” Robb (Ricky) and Pamela Lane Collins (Jim); son, Steven Lane; six grandchildren, Bryan (Tonya), Jason (Krista), Brittany (Chad), Kathryn, Stephanie and Shannon (Will); and six great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Monday, August 17. Interment followed in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Fairmount Christian Church building fund. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

