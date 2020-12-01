GOLDING, Elizabeth "Betty" Ann, 77, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her nephew, Daniel. Betty is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Arvil Golding; three children, John Golding, Gloria Davenport and Debbie Napier (Paul); seven grandchildren, Terri, Michael, Heather, Kristen, Taylor, Andrew and Kayla; four great-grandchildren, Logan, Deacon, Harmony and Trinity; two sisters, Peggy Weaver (Alvis "Boo") and Vicky Heil; three sisters-in-law, four brothers-in-law; a niece, Michelle; and over 40 years worth of children she cared for during her tenure as a home daycare provider. Betty was a great cook and baker. She loved baking all kinds of special occasion cakes for people. She was a member of the Woman of the Moose and Eagles Club. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 3, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will take place promptly at noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love of children, the family asks that you bring a new, unwrapped toy to be donated to "Toys for Tots" in her honor. A donation box will be located in the lobby.
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann GOLDING
Related to this story
Most Popular
SHLAND — For Brock Buchanan, the date Oct. 12 has been a tough reminder of the day he lost his father to a rare form of cancer over a decade a…
Let me tell you a cautionary tale. A couple of weeks ago, I was covering the Dominion Energy Charity Classic when I felt what I thought was an…
Resident asks that solar facility be built elsewhere
HANOVER — Although the deferral of pending projects or applications are not unusual occurrences at Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting…
HANOVER -- Hanover County Circuit Court Clerk Frank D. Hargrove Jr. recently announced the completion of a multi-year project to digitally sca…
HANOVER — Hanover Circuit Court Judge Overton Harris has dismissed a lawsuit filed last summer by five Hanover County citizens regarding the p…
BARDEN, Jefferson Douglas “Doug” Sr., 87, of Mechanicsville, the widower of Trevie M. Barden, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. He was…
HANOVER – The aftermath of last week’s General Election in Hanover County mirrors the national scene, with Democrats celebrating and Republica…