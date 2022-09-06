Elizabeth BRITTON

BRITTON, Elizabeth Cavan, 103, widow of Henry Douglas Britton, died in Hanover County on Aug. 30, 2022. She is survived by a daughter, Dr. Elizabeth Lindsey Britton of Hanover. Mrs. Britton was born in Richmond on February 20, 1919, to John Richard Cavan and Emma Elizabeth Lindsey at the height of the Spanish Flu Epidemic. Her only sister, Jane Cavan Budwell, died in 2017. Mrs. Britton graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School, attended William and Mary, and graduated in 1942 from RPI (now VCU) with a B.S. in Economics and Political Science. She was married in Shreveport, La. in 1943. After the birth of her daughter, she and her husband and parents moved to Fox Hill (then Bucabri Farm), took graduate courses in fine arts at RPI, opened an antiques shop and occasionally substituted at Washington Henry. From 1957 to ‘58, she served as Commercial Gift Consultant for Miller & Rhoads, was Head of the Social Studies Department at Collegiate Country Day School from 1958 to 1960, and in September, 1960, opened Fox Hill School for ages three through first grade. After her retirement in June, 1979 as Head Mistress of Fox Hill, she joined the Valentine Museum Guild Board where she worked as a volunteer conservator of antique toys and dolls until 1996 and sculpted Santas and other figures from paper mache and wood which she exhibited at the Handwork Shop and Anderson Gallery. She was President of the ECW at St. Paul’s Church (1980 to ‘83), ECW missionary representative for the Diocese of Virginia (1983 tp ‘86), served on the By-Laws Board of the ECW (1986 to ‘87), was Program Chairman of the Hanover Woman’s Club (1988 to ‘89) and a Trustee of St. Paul’s Church until her death. Mrs. Britton supported the Historic Richmond Foundation and Hanover Branch of the APVA, was a member of The Country Club of Virginia, the Hanover Woman’s Club, the Deep Run Hunt Club, the Scotchtown Chapter of the DAR, a former member of the Virginia Historical Society and The Woman’s Club in Richmond, life member and organizer of the Hanover Historical Society, and a member of the Jamestowne Society as a descendant of the Hon. John West of West Point, son of the 2nd (and 11th) Baron De La Warr. A graveside service will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a reception to follow at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Hanover. Contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Church.