Elizabeth JOHNSON

JOHNSON, Elizabeth Anderson, of Mechanicsville, passed away on May 9, 2022 at the age of 94. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Theodore W. Anderson Sr. and George W. Johnson; sister, Katherine Hall; brother, Marvin Davis; grandson, Cody Anderson; and great-granddaughter, Faith Corbin. She is survived by her daughter, Shirley O'Donohue (Paul); and son, Mark Anderson (Diane); granddaughter, Christine Corbin (Thomas); grandson, Ricky Daniels; five great-grandchildren; and extended family, Anita Liebs (Sammy) and Richard Johnson (Julia). She was a Past Worthy Matron of AREME Chapter 17 OES and had been a very active member of Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla # 35. She spent many happy hours at the river and was always ready to travel. She was a loving mom, Grandmoma and friend. We will truly miss her family dinners; her rolls and banana pudding were the best. Visitation was held Tuesday, May 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home Mechanicsville Chapel, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. May 18 at Bennett Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.