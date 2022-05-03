Elizabeth SCHOOLS

SCHOOLS, Elizabeth Davis, 84, of Howerton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Elizabeth was a member of the Howerton Baptist Church and a retired secretary for the Commonwealth of Virginia division of Vital Records and from Walmart. She also worked for the Newtown Post office for many years. A loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she was a very sweet and loving person who was always helping others. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard Mack and Della Dorton Davis; and a brother, Bobby Davis. She is survived by her loving daughter, Robin Brooks; and her husband, Larry; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She was laid to rest on Monday, April 25, 2022, in the Howerton Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howerton Baptist Church, 3875 Essex Mill Road, Dunnsville, Va. 22454, or Essex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 303 Duke Street, Tappahannock, Va. 22560.
