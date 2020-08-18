Ellen Williams BECK

BECK, Ellen Williams, 95, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully at Autumn Care of Mechanicsville, August 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virginius and Katie Williams; husband, Herbert C. Beck; son, Larry W. Beck; brothers, Thomas and V.C. Williams Jr.; and her sister, Irene Newsome. She is survived by a brother, Robert Williams; sister, Juanita Brown; her son, H. Wayne Beck; and daughter-in-law, Sheree D. Beck; grandchildren, Christopher J. Beck, Carrie B. Barker; daughter-in-law, Sandra Beck; grandchildren, Stacy Slaughter, Matthew Beck, Devan Beck; and 10 great-grandchildren. Entombment services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Forest Lawn Cemetery mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Community Care.
