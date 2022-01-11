WALTON, Ellenor Helmick, 89, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord, December 24, 2021, after spending some time with her family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert "Bobby" Walton; and her parents, Martin and Goldie Helmick. She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Puryear (Randy) and Bonnie Bond (Sam). She was proud of her four grandsons, Noah and Sam Ford and Matthew and Michael Puryear; and loved hugs from her two great-granddaughters, Bailey and Savannah Ford. Ellenor was one of seven children and is survived by brothers, Gibson Helmick (Ginger) and Ira Helmick (Mary); their children, Ira Jr., Carrie, Leslie, their families; and numerous nieces and nephews. She worked 30 years for C&P Telephone Company, rising from operator to management before retiring. She returned to work at Sprint Services, then BB&T Bank in Mechanicsville for 10 years before retiring for good. She was known for her sewing and baking skills. She often did alterations for friends and family and her fresh baked bread and rolls would melt in your mouth. She enjoyed watching Yankee's baseball games on TV if they were winning. She traveled to Alaska, Ireland and Florida to visit family. New Bethesda Baptist was her church home for many years and she loved her church family. She was a strong, capable and independent woman, but recently, her greatest desire was to join her husband, whom she loved so much, in heaven. God heard her prayers and she got the greatest Christmas gift ever. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held January 29, 2022, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow at New Bethesda Baptist Church, 9019 New Bethesda Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116.
Ellenor Helmick WALTON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
POWHATAN – The Virginia Supreme Court last week finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, which will see Hanover County now split between …
In a ruling issued in December 2021, The Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) denied a request by Chickahominy Pipeline LLC (CPLLC) to …
SIMMS, Daniel Timothy, 31, of Sandy Hook, Va., passed away on December 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny; and sister, Kr…
NAPIER, Marisa Wilson, 62, of Aylett, Va., peacefully passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at home. She was preceded in death by her parent…
Broadband, marijuana issues highlighted in work session
McALISTER, Dennis W. "Mac," 70, of Beaverdam, joined his maker on December 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Jane Patsel…
Readers support equal rights for all students
Hanover County’s longest serving Board of Supervisors member and Beaverdam District representative Aubrey M. “Bucky” Stanley died peacefully o…
A number of citizens attended last week’s regularly scheduled Hanover County School Board meeting to express their opinion on a decision taken…
After a year dominated by news about how COVID-19 was impacting every aspect of life in 2020 in Hanover County, seeing the community come back…