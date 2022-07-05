Elton BIDDLE

BIDDLE, Elton Lee, 70, of Highland Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Biddle Sr. and Thelma Pomfrey Biddle. He is survived by his siblings, Debbie Roberson (Ken), Michael Biddle Jr. (Debbie), Rene Spencer (Kent); his beloved four-legged companion, Katie; and a host of nieces and nephews. He loved his family, friends, motorcycles and life. The family received friends on Wednesday, June 27, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
