 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elton BIDDLE

  • 0
BIDDLE

BIDDLE, Elton Lee, 70, of Highland Springs, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael Biddle Sr. and Thelma Pomfrey Biddle. He is survived by his siblings, Debbie Roberson (Ken), Michael Biddle Jr. (Debbie), Rene Spencer (Kent); his beloved four-legged companion, Katie; and a host of nieces and nephews. He loved his family, friends, motorcycles and life. The family received friends on Wednesday, June 27, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where a funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Hanover Memorial Park. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

George CONDYLES

George CONDYLES

CONDYLES, George Nicholas IV, 64, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Memorial Regional Medical Center surrounded by…

Aletha MARTIN

Aletha MARTIN

MARTIN, Aletha Colleen, 56, of Aylett, Virginia passed away on June 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 6, 1966, in Glen B…

Johnny GIRAGOSIAN

Johnny GIRAGOSIAN

GIRAGOSIAN, Johnny, passed away on June 22, 2022, after a brief period of care at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville. He was born to Manoog and …

Marian GULASKY

Marian GULASKY

GULASKY, Marian White, 66, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2002. She was a member of Colosse Baptist Church and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News