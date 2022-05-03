Elva Tate Hasher

HASHER, Elva Tate, the widow of F. Conway Hasher, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. She was born on May 18, 1925 in Fredericksburg, Va., to the late George Dewey Tate and Grace Truman Hudson Tate. Elva grew up in King George, Va. and spent most of her life in Mechanicsville, Va. She attended Averett College and graduated from Mary Washington College. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Hasher Tewell and "perfect" son-in-law, Thomas Paul Tewell, of Waverly, Va. She is also survived by a large extended Hudson family. She taught home economics in King George and later, was a substitute teacher at Lee-Davis High School. She retired from Contel Telephone Co. and volunteered at Memorial Regional Medical Center until March of 2020. Friends could call Monday, May 2, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where funeral services were held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The interment followed at 3 p.m. in the Hudson Family Cemetery in King George. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.