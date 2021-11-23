Enthusiasm with intention

More importantly, they realize that people with disabilities are no different than those without, which fosters a more inclusive attitude.

My son Jack has participated in power soccer for several years. Thanks to the kindness of many friends, he has a special chair designed just for soccer. It’s his first season with the new chair and he’s made good use of it.

Last weekend was my first opportunity to attend an event this season and get to see firsthand Jack and his new chair on the pitch. His team, The Hive, were taking on the perennial champs from the Tidewater area.

The game was exciting, but Tidewater’s experience proved too much for the younger players from Richmond. But, in all honesty, there were no losers last Saturday. The real victory was achieved when the determination and courage displayed by these special athletes touched everyone in the gym.

Their enthusiasm was contagious, and it didn’t take long to get the crowd involved as they applauded each fancy move, or perfect cross and exploded with each goal. It was a different type of elation as the audience noticed each action and acknowledged each one appropriately.