Erline GOODWYN

GOODWYN, Erline Haynes Traylor, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021. She was born on January 11, 1926 to the late Walter Lee and Opal Haynes. She was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Fuller (Lionel); husbands, Lloyd Lee Traylor and Hilton W. Goodwyn; and a son-in-law, Erich Presser. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly T. Presser; stepson, David Goodwyn (Susan); stepdaughter, Faye Goodwyn; grandsons, Lance Diehr (Bonnie) and Scott Diehr; great-grandsons, Austin and Bryan Diehr (Liz); stepgranddaughter, Rita Presser; and other stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Goodwyn graduated from John Marshall High School and retired from C&O Railroad. She was a longtime member of Fairmount Memorial Baptist Church. She loved traveling, collecting and above all, spending time with her family. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Signal Hill Memorial Park, Hanover, Va. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.