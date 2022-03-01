Ernest FLANNAGAN, Jr.

FLANNAGAN, Ernest Franklin Jr., aka "Junior," 71, of Hanover, Va., passed away on February 24, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earnest F. Flannagan Sr. and Myrtle; his wife of 18 years, Ella Joyce Flannagan; his brothers, William Sr. "Billy" and Walter; and sister, Virginia "Dootsie." He is survived by his children, Teresa Flannagan (Melvin) and her daughter, Cierra Cook, Angela F. Richards (Garland) and her son, Brock A. (Emma) and Ernest III (June); and someone he never forgot, Jeremey R. Dix (Renee) of Keysville and their children and grandchildren, Jacob A. and Emily L. Dix and Christopher B. and Lillian M. Dix. He is also survived by his brothers, John Flannagan (Frances) and Clyde Flannagan; and a loving sister, Arlene Massey; his nieces, Sonya, Anita, Carolyn, Linda and Sherie; his nephews, Donnie (Julie), Billy Jr. "Wild Bill," Danny, Keith (Darwin) and Craig (Christy); a very special cousin/handy-man, David "Pee-Wee" Hollins (Kathy); his two special friends/neighbors, David Mann and Jim Poole; and his ex-son-in-law, Roy Richards (Anita). Junior was born and raised in Old Church, Hanover County. He graduated from Lee Davis High School (Class of 1969). He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army and he also was a proud Republican. He spent over 30-plus years with Philip Morris USA as a Forklift driver at the Bells Road facility in Richmond, Virginia. There, he met his greatest friend/companion of 12-plus years, Evelyn Carter and they have continued to always love each other even from a distance. Junior's greatest love, besides his cat, Luke, was the outdoors, where he loved to garden, do yard work, ride four-wheelers, play on his tractors, etc. He enjoyed watching Monday Night RAW and watching NASCAR. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family. The family received friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 1 and will again on Wednesday, March 2, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hanover Christmas Mother and/or Prospect Methodist Church.