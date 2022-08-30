Ernie ANDERSON

ANDERSON, Ernie Lee "Ernest," 82, also known as "Bud" to family and friends, passed away Aug. 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Forest and Gladys Irene Anderson; brothers, Bill Anderson, Kenny Anderson; and sister, Isabel Brown. He is survived by his children, David Lee Anderson (Lois), Kathryn Rhoden (Christopher), Sarah Miller (Jason); three sisters, Phyllis Snyder, Pittsburg, Pa., Norma Hardy, Roanoke, Va., Janet Vail (Randy), Lynchburg, Va.; Marjorie Beadles, his devoted and beloved partner; and Bruce Liggan, who was like a son. He has seven grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews. Ernie grew up in a large family in Fairlea, West Virginia, where he kept in contact with his friends and classmates. As a young boy, he delivered the weekly Grit newspaper to everyone on Anderson Street. Ernie and his family moved to Covington, VA, where he was a basketball star in high school and was written up in the newspaper many times. He was a veteran of the United States Army, served in Korea. He is a retired member of Local 666 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and received his 50-year pin. After Ernie retired, he pursued his interest in writing and wrote five books. He loved boating, fishing and talking to people wherever he was. Many thanks go to the doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit at Bon Secours Hospital who took care of him. May God bless Ernie as he has entered eternal life. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held later.