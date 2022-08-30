ANDERSON, Ernie Lee "Ernest," 82, also known as "Bud" to family and friends, passed away Aug. 14, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley Forest and Gladys Irene Anderson; brothers, Bill Anderson, Kenny Anderson; and sister, Isabel Brown. He is survived by his children, David Lee Anderson (Lois), Kathryn Rhoden (Christopher), Sarah Miller (Jason); three sisters, Phyllis Snyder, Pittsburg, Pa., Norma Hardy, Roanoke, Va., Janet Vail (Randy), Lynchburg, Va.; Marjorie Beadles, his devoted and beloved partner; and Bruce Liggan, who was like a son. He has seven grandchildren and 16 nieces and nephews. Ernie grew up in a large family in Fairlea, West Virginia, where he kept in contact with his friends and classmates. As a young boy, he delivered the weekly Grit newspaper to everyone on Anderson Street. Ernie and his family moved to Covington, VA, where he was a basketball star in high school and was written up in the newspaper many times. He was a veteran of the United States Army, served in Korea. He is a retired member of Local 666 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and received his 50-year pin. After Ernie retired, he pursued his interest in writing and wrote five books. He loved boating, fishing and talking to people wherever he was. Many thanks go to the doctors and nurses in the Critical Care Unit at Bon Secours Hospital who took care of him. May God bless Ernie as he has entered eternal life. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held later.
Ernie ANDERSON
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Hanover County School Board faced an evening of heated responses to a proposed transgender and non-binary bathroom and locker room policy …
The Great Cycle Challenge USA is returning for its seventh year to communities across the nation, inviting cyclists of all ages to pedal their…
It’s been a year since an extensive nationwide search led to the Covenant Woods Board of Directors to hire Dr. Thom Wright as the new CEO and …
A beloved Mechanicsville coffee shop is looking to bring its local charm and creative flavors to the hearts of communities across Hanover and beyond.
The Hanover and King William Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Harvest of Hope” fundraising event is returning this fall to the Hanover Vegetable…
NOEL, Ronald Steven "Ronnie," of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was preced…
RICHMAN, Robert Alan, born in St. Louis, Mo., Bob passed away at his home on Aug. 5, 2022, at the age of 99. Bob will be remembered for his hu…
Last week’s Hanover County School Board attracted a wave of supporters and opponents of a proposed Hanover County Public Schools (HCPS) bathro…
Backlash against a recent Hanover County School Board appointment dominated the public input portion of last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
JENKINS, Kathleen B. "Kathy," 75, of Dunnsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. She was preceded in death by her hu…