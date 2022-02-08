McDANIEL, Ethel May, 97, went to be with her Lord on January 30, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Evelyn Elouise Laurence of Baltimore; her son, James F. McDaniel Jr. (Carolyn); four grandchildren, Mary A. Vaughan (Greg), Susan E. Dausch, M.D. (Robert, M.D.), Mark K. Laurence, Lisa B. Laurence; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. McDaniel was a loyal member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling extensively with her late husband, James F. McDaniel Sr., whom she had been married to for 62 years. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 4 at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va., where funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 5. Interment was in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, Md. Online condolences at w
Ethel May
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
With a unanimous school board vote last week making masks optional in Hanover County schools, the district became the first in the Richmond me…
How the growing paranormal community is preserving history
HANOVER – The Hanover County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert Allen Davidson as the interim Beaverdam District supervisor last week. Davi…
WATSON, Linda Scott, 71, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, January 22, 2022. Linda was a loving wife, mother, grannie…
LONG, William C., “Bill,” 68, of Richmond, passed away on January 21, 2022, after courageously battling Alzheimer’s for the last seven years. …
COSTEA, Harlan Mike, 71, of Mechanicsville, Virginia died on January 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Matthew Mike Costea; and…
Jacob Byers, 1st lieutenant in both Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and JROTC, left last month for the next chapter of his life with the U.S. Navy.
YANCEY, O B, III, departed this life early on January 25, 2022, at age 69, ending a long, hard-fought battle with cancer that he endured with …
BLANTON, William "Bill" Jr., 75, went home to be with the Lord on January 25, 2022. Bill was a kind and loving man. He loved life and fought h…
Hanover County school board members listened to a series of glowing reviews regarding the proposed fiscal year (FY) 2022-23 budget at a specia…