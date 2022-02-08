 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ethel May

  0
McDANIEL

McDANIEL, Ethel May, 97, went to be with her Lord on January 30, 2022. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Evelyn Elouise Laurence of Baltimore; her son, James F. McDaniel Jr. (Carolyn); four grandchildren, Mary A. Vaughan (Greg), Susan E. Dausch, M.D. (Robert, M.D.), Mark K. Laurence, Lisa B. Laurence; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. McDaniel was a loyal member of Shady Grove United Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling extensively with her late husband, James F. McDaniel Sr., whom she had been married to for 62 years. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 4 at Woody Funeral Home, Atlee Chapel, 9271 Shady Grove Road, Mechanicsville, Va., where funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 5. Interment was in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville, Md. Online condolences at w

