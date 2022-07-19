Eva FIGULY

FIGULY, Eva Rush, 100, of Mechanicsville, Va., gained her heavenly wings Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Albert T. Figuly; her daughter, Sarah Lee Kathryn Figuly; and her brothers, Harry and Richard Rush. She is survived by three children, Albert Figuly (Let), David Figuly (Ginger) and Emilie Simpson; five grandchildren, Alexandra Figuly (Joel LaRosa), Amanda Simpson (Nate Waggoner), Tyler and Jacob Simpson; and her special angel on Earth, Maria Figuly; and a sister, Mary Gayton. Eva enjoyed gardening and her love language was cooking. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with interment following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.