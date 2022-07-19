FIGULY, Eva Rush, 100, of Mechanicsville, Va., gained her heavenly wings Tuesday, July 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 30 years, Albert T. Figuly; her daughter, Sarah Lee Kathryn Figuly; and her brothers, Harry and Richard Rush. She is survived by three children, Albert Figuly (Let), David Figuly (Ginger) and Emilie Simpson; five grandchildren, Alexandra Figuly (Joel LaRosa), Amanda Simpson (Nate Waggoner), Tyler and Jacob Simpson; and her special angel on Earth, Maria Figuly; and a sister, Mary Gayton. Eva enjoyed gardening and her love language was cooking. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 19, 2022, with interment following in Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Eva FIGULY
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
After long anticipation, the 2022 Hanover Tomato Festival is just around the corner. With the double-day festivities kicking off this Friday n…
The Hanover Arts and Activities Center (HAAC) returned to the streets of Ashland this year to bring the community’s beloved Fourth of July Par…
After 44 years of serving as a community staple, Calabash Seafood & Club Midway is officially closing its doors on July 3.
Waddell offers rebuttal related to Redd appointment
MUNDIE, Bernard Garnett Jr., 77, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. He is the only son of Bernard Mundie …
CURRIE, William E. Jr., 75, of Mechanicsville, passed away July 1, 2022, peacefully with his family by his side, after a valiant fight with ca…
Finally – well, almost finally – the General Assembly has completed its special session and vacated Richmond for the moment. Marijuana legisla…
A community partnership has been making meaningful change in the classrooms of Hanover County Public Schools over the last school year. Now, w…
ANDREWS, Edward "Ed/DityBop" Thomas, 88, of Richmond, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara…
Hundreds of community members joined in the Juneteenth festivities on Sunday, June 19 at a day-long bash presented by Hanover NAACP and the To…