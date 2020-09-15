Ex-battalion chief named to state post

RICHMOND — A former Hanover Fire-EMS battalion chief has been named to serve as Homeland Security Advisor, in addition to continuing in the position of Assistant Secretary for Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Shawn Talmadge’s appointment was announced on Friday, Sept. 4, by Governor Ralph Northam.

He has been serving as Assistant Secretary for Public Safety and Homeland Security since April 2018.

Talmadge also served as Director of the Response Programs Division at the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Director of Homeland Security and Resilience during the McAuliffe Administration. He is a former Deputy Commander for the Virginia National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and High Yield Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP).