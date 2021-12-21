 Skip to main content
Faye WILKERSON
Faye WILKERSON

WILKERSON

WILKERSON, Faye Davis, 90, of Mechanicsville, went to be with her Lord on Friday, November 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gray Wilkerson; twin sister, Raye D. Powell; and her parents, Dr. Nathaniel H. Davis and Ellen W. Davis. She is survived by a brother, George Davis (Virginia); brother-in-law, Jack N. Powell; and by loving nieces, nephews and other extended family. She was a long-time member of Mechanicsville United Methodist Church. She retired as an executive administrative assistant at Home Beneficial Life Insurance. She was a loving and wonderful lady who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Private graveside services were held. bennettfuneralhomes.com

