Final FY21 financial numbers exceed projections

That fund balance is well within the county’s self imposed guideline of maintaining a 10% portion of revenue.

“The calculated debt ratio as of June 30, 2021, as reported in the annual report, are all within the county’s debt policy guidelines,” Null said.

The annual report was audited by Rob Churchman of Cherry Bekaert LLP who commented at the end of Null’s presentation.

“I met with the finance committee last week to go over these results and what you want to hear from your auditor is this. We rendered a clean opinion… and the statements are fair as presented in all material respects and in accordance with county principles,” Churchman said.

Last month’s meeting was Finance Director’s Jacob Sumner’s last with Hanover County as he leaves to accept another opportunity.

Board chair Sean Davis and Null noted Sumner’s departure and thanked him for his service.

“Jacob, we appreciate your leadership in that department,” Davis said.

Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson attended the meeting remotely due to COVID-19 quarantine but also lauded Sumner’s dedication and commitment to the county.