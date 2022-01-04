Final redistricting lines bring changes to county

POWHATAN – The Virginia Supreme Court last week finalized the state’s new redistricting maps, which will see Hanover County now split between two congressional districts, go from three to two different representatives in the State Senate, and see changes in the House of Delegates as well.
The court took over control of Virginia’s redistricting process after the Virginia Redistricting Commission, which was made up of citizens and legislators, got bogged down by partisan politics and failed to meet the deadline to come to an agreement on the state’s legislative and congressional districts.
Earlier in December 2021, the court reviewed maps prepared by two “special masters” – Bernard Grofman, nominated by Democratic legislators, and Sean Trende, nominated by Republican lawmakers. The final order on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, adopted their redistricting maps for the Senate of Virginia, Virginia House of Delegates and Virginia’s representative to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The maps are effective immediately and will affect all regularly scheduled primaries and general elections moving forward, according to the court’s final order on Dec. 28.
How this will all impact the upcoming General Assembly session or potential elections in 2022 remains to be determined.
As of Dec. 27, Hanover County was represented in the Virginia Senate by three different senators: Ryan McDougle, R-4; Siobhan Dunnavant, R-12, Jennifer McClellan, D-9. In the Virginia House of Delegates, republican Buddy Fowler represented District 55 and republican Scott Wyatt represented District 97. Republican Rob Wittman represented all of Hanover in District 1 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The sprawling 1st District will now extend from western Chesterfield, western Henrico and eastern Hanover County northeast to Westmoreland County on the Northern Neck and south to York County and Poquoson.
Meanwhile, Northern Hanover, as well as Louisa, Fluvanna, Goochland and Powhatan counties, move into Republican Rep. Bob Good’s 5th District, which extends southwest from Richmond’s outer suburbs to Pittsylvania County and Danville.
Hanover’s representation in the State Senate will now be split in two instead of three. Residents of eastern Hanover will now fall into District 26 along with New Kent, Gloucester and Mathews counties and parts of James City and King and Queen counties.
Northern Hanover will now fall in District 10 and be joined by all of Powhatan, Cumberland, Amelia, Goochland, Appomattox, Buckingham and Fluvanna counties and portions of Louisa and Prince Edward counties.
In the House of Delegates, Hanover will still have two representatives. Instead of being paired with parts of Caroline and Spotsylvania counties in the 55th District, Northern Hanover now falls into District 59, which includes parts of Louisa and Henrico counties.
Meanwhile, eastern Hanover, which used to be paired with New Kent and part of King William in the 97th District, now falls in District 60 with only parts of New Kent County.
‘Special masters’
In the memo about their maps that Grofman and Trende sent to the Chief Justice and Justices of the Supreme Court of Virginia on Dec. 27, they talked about the importance of the feedback they received from Virginia residents. They acknowledged that, “redistricting is a complex task, one that requires the balancing of multiple competing factors.
“Unfortunately, it simply was not possible to incorporate every request while remaining within the bounds of Virginia and federal law,” the pair wrote in the memo. “Moreover, there are likely thousands of maps that accomplish certain goals of redistricting that we did not accomplish, but they come at the expense of other goals we sought to achieve. We did, however, read every comment and, where appropriate, explored ways to address the suggestion.”
In the same memo, Grofman and Trende pointed out that they have received a good amount of criticism for not paying enough attention to the residences of legislators, which “weakened several congressional incumbents and paired together multiple senators and delegates.”
“We believe that one reason for employing redistricting commissions, however, is to minimize the power of politicians over the drawing of lines, and a frequently voiced objection to partisan line drawing is that it ‘allows politicians to choose their voters, rather than allowing voters to choose the politicians,’ “they wrote in the memo, quoting a N.Y. Times article.
Grofman and Trende did point out that the new maps drastically cut down on the number of municipalities and counties that were split between districts.
The pair also noted that, what they sought to do with the new redistricting maps was undo “decades of convoluted line drawing,” and they shared the belief that “future remaps should not involve the same amount of disruption, since they would presumably be drawn in a fashion that permits population adjustments to existing districts without substantially affecting the preservation of cities and counties.”
The memo that Grofman and Trende sent to the court outlines a great deal of their reasoning in regard to partisan balance, population equality, splitting precincts and tradeoffs that were inevitable to meet the standards they set for themselves.
