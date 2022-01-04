Final redistricting lines bring changes to county

In the same memo, Grofman and Trende pointed out that they have received a good amount of criticism for not paying enough attention to the residences of legislators, which “weakened several congressional incumbents and paired together multiple senators and delegates.”

“We believe that one reason for employing redistricting commissions, however, is to minimize the power of politicians over the drawing of lines, and a frequently voiced objection to partisan line drawing is that it ‘allows politicians to choose their voters, rather than allowing voters to choose the politicians,’ “they wrote in the memo, quoting a N.Y. Times article.

Grofman and Trende did point out that the new maps drastically cut down on the number of municipalities and counties that were split between districts.

The pair also noted that, what they sought to do with the new redistricting maps was undo “decades of convoluted line drawing,” and they shared the belief that “future remaps should not involve the same amount of disruption, since they would presumably be drawn in a fashion that permits population adjustments to existing districts without substantially affecting the preservation of cities and counties.”