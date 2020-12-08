Fire companies continue Santa Runs

Special note to the community: Estimated times for each day are posted above and there will be two (2) Santas splitting the routes, so please be prepared. The streets/neighborhoods listed above are not necessarily in the order we will follow each night. You should hear us coming and we’ll give a little notice, so please pardon our noise. Our tentative “makeup” date is Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. and we will make every effort to get to any areas we miss due to weather on that night. Santa Claus and his Elves must move swiftly so they get to see all the good boys and girls, so please understand our haste. Since 1945, we have served our Mechanicsville neighbors 24/7.