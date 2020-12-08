Fire companies continue Santa Runs

HANOVER – Hanover Fire-EMS companies continue to visit the communities they serve by bringing Santa Claus to visit during the much anticipated Santa Runs.
The schedules are as follows:
ASHLAND VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY
Sunday, Dec. 13 – College Avenue, Caroline Street, North Taylor Street, Calhoun Street, Louisiana Street, Macon Circle, Henry Place, North Cottage Green Drive, Trotter Mill Close Apartments, Hanover Apartments, Laurel Woods Apartments, Vaughan Road, Ashland Towne Square, and Smithtown Road.
Monday, Dec. 14 – Dale Avenue, South James Street, Duncan Street, Early Street, South Center Street southwest side, Oaks Apartments, Ashland Manor Apartments, Cox Lane, Stebbins Street, Race Course Street, West Francis Street, Hanover Avenue, South Snead Street, Beverly Road, Lee Avenue, Cubs Lane, and Thompson Street southern side.
Tuesday, Dec. 15 – Henry Street north of Randolph-Macon College, Berkley Woods Subdivision, A&B Streets, 100 block of North Center Street east, Henry Apartments, northwest Henry Lane, 200 block of Berkley Street, Burruss Apartments, North Center Street west side, West Patrick Street, North James Street (North Snead to Thompson), Mullen Drive, North Snead Street, Wesley Street, John Street, Henry Clay Road, Thompson Street north side, Chapman Street, Cross Road, Clover Hill Drive, Elm Avenue, Park Avenue, Linden Street, and North Macon Terrace Subdivision.
The streets listed above are the basic order the fire company will be following each night, starting by 6:30 p.m. Due to COVID-19, Santa Claus and his Elves will be riding in the fire truck. Spectators are not to approach the moving units. As the fire truck nears, noise will be heard. Crews, at any time, may have to leave for an emergency. Santa and his Elves must move swiftly so he can make it to all of the boys and girls. The Ashland station has been a volunteer organization since 1890; donations are always accepted and appreciated.
BLACK CREEK VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Schedule subject to change due to weather and/or calls. Due to COVID-19, crews will not be exiting the trucks to hand out candy canes, but will stop for kids to wave at Santa Claus.
Friday, Dec. 11 – 6 p.m. -- Starts at Rockhill Road and Cold Harbor Road Rockhill Road to Confederate Hill Drive and back to Rockhill Road to White Oak Ridge and back to Rockhill Road to McClellan Road, McClellan Road to Papa Lane and back to McClellan Road to Black Creek Estates and back to McClellan Road to Peace Road, Peace Road to Quaker Road to Dispatch Road to Fox Hunter Road, Fox Hunter Road to Market Road and back to McClellan Road, McClellan Road to Peace Road and stops.
Saturday, Dec. 12, -- 4:30 p.m. -- Starts at Crown Hill Road and Burnett Field Drive, Burnett Field Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Valley Oaks Subdivision and back to Crown Hill Road to Madison Estates and back to Crown Hill Road to Tall Cedars Lane and back to Crown Hill Road to Cold Harbor Road, Cold Harbor Road to Boatswain Lane and back to Cold Harbor Road to Hanover Farms Subdivision, Hanover Subdivision and ends.
Note changes have been made to this route and if your street is not listed then please come to end of your road to see Santa.
CHICKAHOMINY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Station 10
Sunday, Dec. 13 – 12 to 6 p.m. – Charleston Ridge, Atlee Ridge, Green Ridge, Hickory Ridge, Beechwood Farms, Summer Duck Farm, Chickahominy Oaks, Madison Springs, Honey Meadows, Taylor Farms, Kings Charter II/Stephens Manor, Ivy Banks, Castlewood, Kingswood Court, Rapidan Woods/Kings Charter I, and Charter Creek Apartments.
Sunday, Dec. 19 – 12 to 6 p.m. – Snow/rain makeup date.
EASTERN HANOVER COMPANY 3
Friday, Dec. 11 – 6 p.m. -- Pole Green Road (from Mechanicsville Turnpike) to Williamsville Road (including Woodlawn Farm Drive), Williamsville Road to Studley Road (including Winsmith Farms, Prospect Hills, Pine Slash and Rainier Estates), Williamsville Road across Studley Road to River Road, including Santa Maria, Summer Plains and Gould Hill.
Saturday, Dec. 12 – 5 p.m. -- Sandy Valley (from Creighton Road) to Little Florida Road (including Hobby Horse Lane), u-turn at the end of Little Florida Road (including Shall Drive) and continuing onto Sandy Valley to Beattie’s Mill (Sinclair Manor), back to Beattie’s Mill (including Pepper Town Road) and back to U.S. 360.
Sunday, Dec. 13 – 5 p.m. -- Battlefield Green Subdivision, West Haven Drive, Hughes Road, Orchard Lane, and Gethsemane Court.
Monday, Dec. 14 – 6 p.m. -- Pebble Creek Subdivision, Walnut Grove to Colts Neck (including Melissa Page), Colts Neck to Sandy Valley (including Stonewall Estates and Garden Estates).
Alternate dates: Dec. 15, 16 and 17.
Due to safety, crews ask that all families that live at the end of short cul-de-sacs come to the main road.
TRACK SANTA LIVE on www.EHVFD.COM! UPDATES ON WEBSITE AND https://www.facebook.com/EHVFD2/
HANOVER COURTHOUSE
STATION 5
Starting at 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9 – U.S. 301 south, turn left on to River Road right into Dundee Estates right on River Road to the county line. Crews will then head back down River Road to U.S. 301, turn right onto U.S. 301 north, turn right onto Firehouse Road, turn right on to Normans Bridge Road, turn left on to Hanover Quarter Road, and head back to Normans Bridge Road turn right, back to U.S. 301 north to Caroline Line and turn around, back to 301 south to the County Courthouse Complex.
*Crews will end every run by driving through the County Courthouse Complex in case you missed Santa.
SPECIAL NOTICE DUE TO COVID RESTRICTIONS:
The streets listed above are the basic order we will be following each night. Due to COVID-19, Santa and his Elves will be riding in the fire truck and will not be exiting the apparatus. Please DO NOT approach the moving units. You should here us coming; we will give a little notice and please pardon our noise. Santa and his Elves must move swiftly so he can make it to all the children, so please understand our haste. Please do not congregate in large groups and observe social distancing practices to ensure safety.
HENRY VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Station 6
Start time around 6 p.m. each night.
Please socially distance while waving to Santa Claus.
Wednesday, Dec. 9 – Mimosa, Pearson’s Corner, Henry Clay Heights, Holly Road, Knollwood, and Cool Spring West.
Friday, Dec. 11 – Strawhorn, Springhill Acres, Pine Slash, Hartford Oaks, Greywood, Breckenridge, Shelton Point, Woodlands, Pebblebrook, and Enon Church.
Saturday, Dec. 12 – Pollards Creek, Fire Lane, Georgetown, Shannondale, Oakdale, Greenway, Colonial Forest, and Lindsay Meadows.
Sunday, Dec. 13 – Crown Colony, Royal Glenn, Rutland Grove, Atlee Manor, and Giles Farms.
MECHANICSVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT
Station 7
Wednesday, Dec. 9 – 6 to 9 p.m. – Bishops Park, Brooks Hollow, Covenant Woods, Cherrydale, Cherrydale West, Christian Village, Cypress Tree, Davis Place, Dogwood Knoll, Fox Lair, Hanover Grove, Laurel Meadows, Legacy Park, Meredith Farms, and Summer Grove.
Saturday, Dec. 12 – 4 to 9 p.m. – Autumn Ridge, Barnette Oaks, Battlefield Farms, Beaverdam Bluff, Beaverdam Creek Apartments, Beaverdam Park, Berry Pointe, Brookshire, Bruces Estates, Burnside Farms, Cherry Grove, Chickahominy Bluffs, Cold Cove, Cold Harbor Gardens, Cold Harbor Meadows, Ellerson Farms, Ellerson Station, Elwin Place, Haden Estates, Harbor Square, Harbor Hill Farms, Hunters Crossing, Hunters Woods, Mayfield Farms, Meadowbridge, Mill Trace, Mill Valley, Pond Way, Rose Hill Estates, Summer Walk, Tangle Oaks, Thompson/Carneal, Timberlake Place, Walgrove Court, and York Point.
Monday, Dec. 14 – 5 to 9 p.m. – Bell Creek, Bell Creek Estates, Cherry Grove, Chime Court, Coolwell, Green Oaks, Fullview Manor, Loralea, Meadowgate, Old Grove Glen, Ridgeview Estates, Seven Springs, Shady Brook, Shady Grove Forrest, Sherwood Crossing, and Spring Meadows.
Wednesday, Dec. 16 – 6 to 9 p.m. – Highpoint Farms, Jackson Avenue Apartments, Mechanicsville Farms, Mechanicsville Heights, Milton Woods, Oakley, Signal Hill, Sledd Run, Virginia Manor, Windmill Way, Windsor, and Windy Hills.
Special note to the community: Estimated times for each day are posted above and there will be two (2) Santas splitting the routes, so please be prepared. The streets/neighborhoods listed above are not necessarily in the order we will follow each night. You should hear us coming and we’ll give a little notice, so please pardon our noise. Our tentative “makeup” date is Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 9 p.m. and we will make every effort to get to any areas we miss due to weather on that night. Santa Claus and his Elves must move swiftly so they get to see all the good boys and girls, so please understand our haste. Since 1945, we have served our Mechanicsville neighbors 24/7.