Floyd "Joe" SANDERS

SANDERS, Floyd Allen “Joe” Sr., of Mechanicsville, 69, went to be with the Lord unexpectedly on July 8, 2022. He was preceded in death by his father, Stanley Goodwin Sanders Sr.; and brothers, David E. Sanders and Stanley G. Sanders Jr. He is survived by his wife, Brenda May Sanders; his loving mother, Ida Mae Sanders; three children, Angie Whitaker (Jason), JoAnna Parker (Scott) and Joe Sanders (Sarah). He was a beloved PaPa to his seven grandchildren, Nathan Hunsucker, Andrew Deffenbaugh, Dylan and Wyatt Parker, Brooke and Norah Sanders and Summer Whitaker. He also leaves behind his sister, Rosa Forrester; brother, Charles Sanders (Pat); and many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved. Joe was born and raised in Warsaw, Va. He loved chatting and catching up with his family and talked to his siblings and mom almost every day. He retired from Bear Island Paper Company after dedicating 37 hardworking years as a machinist. He loved working with his hands, spending much of his free time completing projects for his family and keeping a beautiful lawn. He enjoyed visiting his multitude of friends, who all considered him family. What he loved most of all was being a PaPa. You could always find him at the baseball field, basketball court or auditorium, being his grandkids’ #1 fan. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 15 at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. A funeral was held on Saturday, July 16 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home; interment followed in Hanover Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.