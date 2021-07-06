LONGEST, Floyd Patrick “Pat,” 59, of Mechanicsville, was welcomed home by his maker June 27, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer. Pat was preceded in death by his much-loved father, Floyd David Longest; and his sister, Deborah Longest Matthews. He is survived by his mother, Lois Ann Godsey Longest. His greatest passion was the outdoors. Pat’s memories of hunting and fishing with his dad were his most treasured. Among his many talents, he was best known for his exceptional carpentry work. He will be remembered by his many friends for his kind heart, quick wit and contagious laugh. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Signal Hill Memorial Park, 12360 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover, Va. Family and friends are invited to gather following the service at “The Ville,” 7526 Mechanicsville Turnpike, to celebrate Pat’s life.
Floyd Longest
- Obituary
