FLOYD W. MAXEY JR.

MAXEY, Floyd W. Jr., of Mechanicsville, Va., devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, passed away on February 14, 2021. Floyd was born on January 15, 1935. He graduated from OLD Manchester High School. Retired from the Pentagon as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service in the Air Force, at one time being the youngest Master Crew Chief in the service. Floyd also retired from the state of Virginia Department Information Technology. He was a Masonic life member, inception Milton C. Marvin Lodge #123 Agana Guam, and finally, with the Washington & Henry Lodge #344, member of the Scottish Rite Bodies, Royal Arch Chapter #9, Richmond Commandry #2, ACCA Shriners, member Legion of Honor and served Provost Guard-Past Major, and a member of VFW Post 9808. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary; and father, Floyd; brother, Franklin, deceased in combat WWII; sisters, Peggy Ironmonger, Katherine Utley and Doris Maxey Shaffer Phillips. Floyd loved his family more than anything else and delighted in visiting them whenever he could. He enjoyed his time in the Shriners and the children he visited with, and/or transported, and the time he worked with the Special Olympics. Floyd is survived by his wife of 64 years, Beverley Ruth Maxey; his older sister, Aileen Coppridge; sons, Michale Maxey of Chester, Va. and Dennis Maxey of Mechanicsville, Va.; grandchildren, Michale Paul Maxey, Kellie Bowen of Chesterfield, Va., Matthew Maxey of Chester, Va. and Erin McClaugherty of Midlothian, Va.; great-grandson, Dylan Thorpe; sister-in-law, Candice Merle; and numerous nephews and nieces, which were all important to him and provided great happiness. The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service beginning at 3 p.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla. 33607.
FLOYD W. MAXEY JR.
- Obituary
-
-
- 0
