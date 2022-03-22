Former Delegate honored with House resolution

Former 97th District Delegate Chris Peace was honored earlier this month with a resolution passed by the House of Delegates recognizing his contributions during his 14-year career in the legislative body.

Peace represented Caroline, Spotsylvania, Hanover, King and Queen, King William, Henrico and New Kent counties in the 97th District from 2006 until 2020.

House Resolution No. 125, introduced by 98th District Del. Keith Hodges, notes several major pieces of legislation and other actions sponsored, endorsed or introduced by Peace, including legislation to ensure the welfare of children in foster care and preventing the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults. Peace was instrumental in bills or budget amendments that bolstered domestic violence response and increased penalties for drivers who violated the “Move Over” law designed to protect law enforcement officers.

Peace also provided key support for legislation that enabled more than 400,000 Virginians to receive medical care through the Medicaid Expansion program.

He also played a vital role in efforts to reopen Colonial Downs and establish it as one of the premiere horse racing facilities on the East Coast.

Peace said the legislative efforts that stand out in his mind are associated with legislation that personally affected the lives of the people he served.

“The legislative successes which mean the most to me are the ones that positively impact the lives of people I may never meet and concern health and social services, such as improving the opportunities for safe and permanent outcomes for children in foster care or curbing financial exploitation of senior citizens,” he said.

He’s also proud of his commitment to the history of Hanover County and its historical legacy.

“For Hanover, I will always be proud of my many initiatives to preserve and promote our heritage and history, whether it be the Road to Revolution Trail or the establishment of the Civil War Battlefield Preservation Fund,” he said.

Peace is a native Hanoverian raised by his mother, Nina K. Peace, who served as a juvenile and domestic relations Judge in Hanover County and was the first woman to serve on the Hanover Board of Supervisors. He attended St. Christopher’s School, Hampden- Sydney College and the University of Richmond School of Law.

“As a county native with a deep family commitment to the community, Hanover remains part of my DNA,” Peace said last week. “Its history, people and traditions are part of America’s DNA too. There is no greater honor than serving in the Virginia legislature representing the birthplace of Patrick Henry.”

During his tenure in the General Assembly, Peace was also instrumental in recognizing the contributions of Virginia’s Native American population and helped establish a permanent memorial to them at the State Capitol.

“Honoring the past and ongoing contributions of Virginia Indians at the state Capitol is an immutable example of my commitment to the district and her people,” he said last week.

Peace added he was pleasantly surprised and humbled with the recognition passed by voice vote in the House Chamber earlier this month.

“The recognition was extremely meaningful having served 14 years as a member of the House and with combined service at the General Assembly of two decades that include time as an aide to then-Del. Eric Cantor and as a lobbyist,” Peace said. “It was particularly thoughtful of Del. Hodges to sponsor the resolution after our joint service to the people of King William County.”

Since his departure from the General Assembly, Peace continues to fight for the issues he believes in through his work as an attorney. Asked what he is doing now, Peace responded, “Serving as an advocate for children and families in the courtroom and being present more for my own family.” Peace and wife Ashley have two children.