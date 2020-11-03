Former Nutshell slave honored with court building dedicated in her name

HANOVER -- Standing only yards away from the site of slave quarters that housed their family matriarch, descendants of Martha Ann Fields gathered to cut the ribbon on a Hanover County government building recently named in her honor.
The former General District Court building at the Hanover Government Complex was named in honor of the former slave in a ceremony last month.
The fully-renovated facility will house General Services, the Registrar’s Office, Parks and Recreation and the Assessor’s Office.
Mechanicsville supervisor Canova Peterson spearheaded an effort to recognize Fields by naming the building in her honor, and told those assembled at the dedication the recognition is well deserved.
The supervisor said he was moved to action after viewing a one-woman show by Valerie Davis depicting Fields’ plight offered at the Hanover Tavern.
“She was only a slave in her body because she was free in her mind and heart,” Peterson said. “She proved that to the world when she escaped slavery with 11 children and made the trip through a dangerous situation and made the trip to freedom in Hampton Roads.”
“When we look back at an historical county like this and considered who were some of the people who really made a tremendous impact on our community and our Commonwealth, Martha Ann Fields came to mind. This woman had great courage and fortitude,” Peterson said.
Fields’ life at Nutshell, the farm that formerly occupied the land where the government complex is now located, was a struggle as she attempted to raise 11 children in an environment where families were routinely separated or sold.
Two of Fields’ oldest children were either sold or contracted out for labor on other plantations or industries in Richmond.
Ajena Rogers, one of Fields’ descendants, provided a brief outline of that treacherous journey. Following her escape from Nutshell, Fields and her children headed for a bridge over the Pamunkey River but found the structure burning and impassable. With the help of a family member, Fields ferried each of her children across the waters on a journey to freedom.
“She had an indomitable spirit, one that recognized that she was more valuable than a cow or corn or a horse. Though she was looked upon as a commodity … she knew she was a person who loved her children with all the spirit of her heart and mind,” Rogers said during a ceremony that took place following a Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting.
After Fields was separated er two oldest children, she obtained a guarantee from her mistress that none of her remaining children would be sold or separated, but Catherine Winston did not keep her promise and when Fields and her children arrived at Nutshell, she detected a sense of urgency.
Rogers said Fields’ daughter Louisa was sold in front of the Hanover Courthouse. “It almost broke her spirit,” Rogers said.
In 1863, Fields saw a chance for escape and an opportunity to reunite her family when Union soldiers staged a raid on the courthouse area. “It was her opportunity to make that escape and it wasn’t an easy one,” Rogers said.
Those children inherited that indomitable spirit and engaged in distinguished careers and made significant contributions to their community and the Commonwealth. Her son James, who once tended the horses of lawyers working at the neighboring courthouse, became a lawyer and member of the House of Delegates, and others solidified Fields’ legacy with numerous achievements.
“When she got to freedom, she made sure they knew the importance of what they had,” Peterson said. “She made sure they were properly educated and properly raised so she was not just courageous and showed great fortitude, she took responsibility for making sure her children grew up with an appreciation of what they had accomplished and with the strength and courage to follow on a path which she had shown them.”
Rogers said many of the landmarks that highlight the store of Martha Ann Fields are still recognizable in Hanover, and that makes the building dedication more significant.
This land still has the features that were here at the time she was here,” Rogers said. “The entrance to Nutshell Farm and the pathway are still there. It is so relevant now that this building on this ridge near where the quarters of the enslaved would have been on Nutshell is on this very land.”
“By choosing this name for this place, we are acknowledging that this was a very complex history that we are living today, that someone like Martha Ann who was looked upon as the least of these on this land, can have such a great impact that her immediate descendants became leaders in the Hampton community,” Rogers added.