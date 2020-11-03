Former Nutshell slave honored with court building dedicated in her name

Rogers said Fields’ daughter Louisa was sold in front of the Hanover Courthouse. “It almost broke her spirit,” Rogers said.

In 1863, Fields saw a chance for escape and an opportunity to reunite her family when Union soldiers staged a raid on the courthouse area. “It was her opportunity to make that escape and it wasn’t an easy one,” Rogers said.

Those children inherited that indomitable spirit and engaged in distinguished careers and made significant contributions to their community and the Commonwealth. Her son James, who once tended the horses of lawyers working at the neighboring courthouse, became a lawyer and member of the House of Delegates, and others solidified Fields’ legacy with numerous achievements.

“When she got to freedom, she made sure they knew the importance of what they had,” Peterson said. “She made sure they were properly educated and properly raised so she was not just courageous and showed great fortitude, she took responsibility for making sure her children grew up with an appreciation of what they had accomplished and with the strength and courage to follow on a path which she had shown them.”

Rogers said many of the landmarks that highlight the store of Martha Ann Fields are still recognizable in Hanover, and that makes the building dedication more significant.