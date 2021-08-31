Fourth quarter financial numbers reveal positive news

Expenditures down, revenues up for fiscal year
It’s always good to receive a dose of good news, and Ashland Town Council members got exactly that at a meeting earlier this month.
That news came in the form of a preliminary fourth quarter financial report presented by Town Manager Josh Farrar.
“The key message and takeaway is that this is really good information and bodes really well for our financial position,” Farrar said prior to his presentation.
The amended budget for 2021 showed $9.5 million in revenues and $11.5 million in expenditures. “That includes the purchase of Apple Garden…. and yes, we intentionally budgeted a deficit knowing that in a pandemic we were going to use our rainy day funds. That’s the purpose of it and the time that you use it,” Farrar said.
As the fiscal year progressed, financial signs became more positive.
“The best news is as we get to June 30, the preliminary estimate is a much, much rosier picture,” the town manager said.
Revised figures indicate a stronger financial position for the county.
“We are estimating that rather than having $9.5 million in revenue, we are up closer to $11million,” Farrar said. That increase was fueled by meals and lodging receipts that came in higher than expected.
“They came in gangbusters and did really, really, well for us.”
There was also positive news regarding expenses.
“On the expenditure side, we thought we’d be at $11.5 million and we’ve cut that down to $10.5 million,” he said. “A lot of that is vacancies. The Police Department has been struggling for a year and a half and they are finally getting closer to full staff; but, it was a tough year for them.”
The positive preliminary results are also a result of an influx of CARES funding received during the last year.
“We were able to apply the left over CARES funds to reduce our total expenditure of local dollars and that put us in a much better place,” Farrar said.
With the reduced expenditures and increased revenues, the proposed budget enjoyed an adjustment of approximately $2.5 million.
“Normally, I would be ashamed of getting that so wrong, but in a pandemic, I’ve giving myself a little bit of grace. How do you plan for something that we’ve never experienced?” Farrar said.
Regardless of how, Farrar said the county landed in a good spot, financially speaking.
“We ended up in a far better place than we thought we would,” he said. “All in all, the end story is really great news,” Farrar added noting that lodging, meals and sales tax all reflected significant gains.
While those areas have enjoyed increases, Farrar said the Town is still playing catch up from the days of record revenues in 2018-19.
The final quarter also revealed reduced expenditures in public safety and public works sometimes due to the scheduling of construction projects. “Largely it’s due to savings from snow, an accumulation of all the divisions public works has,” Farrar said.
Due to closures early in the fiscal year, Parks and Recreation also recorded significant expenditure savings.
“When you balance the two together (revenue and expenditure savings), we’re looking at putting almost a half million back in to our unreserved fund balance. That’s great and that will make your budgeting time come January a lot easier and a lot more of a fun discussion we can have. We may be in a position where we can start from scratch and work on next year’s budget,” Farrar said.
The extra funds are not money that can be used for discretionary spending, but is returned for consideration in next years budget.
“Even though we have a surplus of $520,000, that’s not money we can spend on sidewalks or other projects,” Vice Mayor John Hodges said. “It’s going in to a reserve fund balance for us to consider in conjunction with the budget next year.”
Although the preliminary report offered council members encouraging news, some of the figures could slightly change, but Farrar believes in the veracity of the figures.