Fourth quarter financial numbers reveal positive news

While those areas have enjoyed increases, Farrar said the Town is still playing catch up from the days of record revenues in 2018-19.

The final quarter also revealed reduced expenditures in public safety and public works sometimes due to the scheduling of construction projects. “Largely it’s due to savings from snow, an accumulation of all the divisions public works has,” Farrar said.

Due to closures early in the fiscal year, Parks and Recreation also recorded significant expenditure savings.

“When you balance the two together (revenue and expenditure savings), we’re looking at putting almost a half million back in to our unreserved fund balance. That’s great and that will make your budgeting time come January a lot easier and a lot more of a fun discussion we can have. We may be in a position where we can start from scratch and work on next year’s budget,” Farrar said.

The extra funds are not money that can be used for discretionary spending, but is returned for consideration in next years budget.

“Even though we have a surplus of $520,000, that’s not money we can spend on sidewalks or other projects,” Vice Mayor John Hodges said. “It’s going in to a reserve fund balance for us to consider in conjunction with the budget next year.”