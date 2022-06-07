 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frances SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH

SOUTHWORTH, Frances "Arlette," 78, of Ashland, Va., went to be with the Lord April 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her former husband and friend, William "Terry" Southworth; her parents, David and Gladys Borkey; three other siblings and a grandson. She is survived by her son, Melvin Southworth (Laura); daughter, Delores Purvis (Kevin); three grandchildren, Travis Southworth, Nicole Purvis Burton (Austin), Nickolas Purvis; and one great-grandchild, Kamdyn Burton. Her last job was working for Randolph Macon Collage. She is most know for her "Pies" she made at The Smokey Pig for almost 20 years. A Celebration of Life will be held at Gwathmey Baptist Church followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Youth of Gwathmey Baptist Church.  

