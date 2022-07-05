 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frances THACKER

  • 0
THACKER

THACKER, Frances Dennis, of Sandston, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Jackson Dennis and Edith Johnson Dennis. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Norman Thacker; son, Dennis Thacker (Sara); grandchildren, Thomas Thacker, Kristen Steele, Charlie Steele (Dori); great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Skylar, Lindsay and Chloe; devoted sister in-law, Janet; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and her very special friends, Carmen, Jamie, Krista, Kay, Barbara, Connie, Gigi and Leonard. Through the years, Frances worked for the State of Virginia, The Computer Company and Anthem. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, living the river life on the Rappahannock River and tropical gardening with her family. The family  received friends from 2 to 4: and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Entombment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Thank you to all those who provided prayers and food during the six months of her illness. Special thanks to Debra and Donald Houston who provided loving care in their home during a difficult period. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.  

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

George CONDYLES

George CONDYLES

CONDYLES, George Nicholas IV, 64, of Mechanicsville, VA passed away on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at Memorial Regional Medical Center surrounded by…

Aletha MARTIN

Aletha MARTIN

MARTIN, Aletha Colleen, 56, of Aylett, Virginia passed away on June 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on May 6, 1966, in Glen B…

Johnny GIRAGOSIAN

Johnny GIRAGOSIAN

GIRAGOSIAN, Johnny, passed away on June 22, 2022, after a brief period of care at Covenant Woods in Mechanicsville. He was born to Manoog and …

Marian GULASKY

Marian GULASKY

GULASKY, Marian White, 66, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 23, 2002. She was a member of Colosse Baptist Church and…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News