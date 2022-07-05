Frances THACKER

THACKER, Frances Dennis, of Sandston, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy Jackson Dennis and Edith Johnson Dennis. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Norman Thacker; son, Dennis Thacker (Sara); grandchildren, Thomas Thacker, Kristen Steele, Charlie Steele (Dori); great-grandchildren, Kelsey, Skylar, Lindsay and Chloe; devoted sister in-law, Janet; numerous loving nieces and nephews; and her very special friends, Carmen, Jamie, Krista, Kay, Barbara, Connie, Gigi and Leonard. Through the years, Frances worked for the State of Virginia, The Computer Company and Anthem. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, living the river life on the Rappahannock River and tropical gardening with her family. The family received friends from 2 to 4: and 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Entombment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Thank you to all those who provided prayers and food during the six months of her illness. Special thanks to Debra and Donald Houston who provided loving care in their home during a difficult period. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
