Frances Young DONNAL

DONNAL, Frances Young, 79, of Varina, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 5, 2021. She loved the Lord and loved her family and loved to be surrounded by them. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Wesley Young and Essie Pauline Myers; sisters, Sybel Norwood, Emma Ellis, Jerry Wynck, Dorothy Bishop. Left behind to cherish her memory are her husband of 34 years, Robert Donnal; her three children, Terrie Fox (David), Angela Jordan, Donald Phillips Jr. (Angela); her five grandchildren, Chris Rowsey (Tori), Renee McNiff (Stephen), Brittany Jordan, Lauren Rader (Nathan), Haley Phillips; her two great-grandsons, Journey Snead, Justice Snead; and her sister, Dolly Barger (Jerry). The family received friends on Friday, February 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, where services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 13. The interment followed at 1 p.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church, 5061 Hopewell Rd., New Kent. To honor her memory and in lieu of flowers, please send donations to either Fairmont Christian Church or Hopewell Baptist Church.