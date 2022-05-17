 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frankie Jean Tuck DILLARD

  • 0
DILLARD

DILLARD, Frankie Jean Tuck, 70, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2022. Her passing ended a 22-month decline in health that she navigated with grace, love and humor. Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; parents, Frank and Mary Ann Tuck; and brother, O.F. Tuck. Immediate survivors include her son, Tripp, his wife, Diane and granddaughters, Olivia and Laura Dillard. Surviving siblings are her sister, Mary Dale Walker; and her brother, John Tuck. Also surviving are numerous nieces, grandnieces, a nephew and grandnephews. Frankie was a lifelong lover of nature with particular fascination of birds and beaches. She served as spectator, crew chief and team mother to her drag racing friends at Richmond Dragway. The family received friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. To honor her wishes, her cremains will be scattered by family along North Carolina's coastline. Those wishing to honor Frankie's memory may consider gifts to support Mechanicsville Fire and Rescue Company 7, P.O. Box 515, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or East Hanover Fire and Rescue Company 14, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

Thomas WHITE, Jr.

WHITE, Thomas James "Tommy" Jr., 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, May 2, 2022. He was a beloved husba…

Christopher YACKLON

Christopher YACKLON

YACKLON, Christopher Alan, 25, of Hanover County, went to be with the Lord Friday, April 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers…

Elaine NELSON

Elaine NELSON

NELSON, Elaine Marie Klindt, died April 2, 2022, at age 92. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband of 58 years, Robert Parke…

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

Orlin Randolph CLARKE

CLARKE, Orlin Randolph "Randy" Sr., passed away peacefully in his home on April 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his loving daughter, Pam…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News