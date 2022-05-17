Frankie Jean Tuck DILLARD

DILLARD, Frankie Jean Tuck, 70, of Mechanicsville, peacefully passed away on May 9, 2022. Her passing ended a 22-month decline in health that she navigated with grace, love and humor. Frankie was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; parents, Frank and Mary Ann Tuck; and brother, O.F. Tuck. Immediate survivors include her son, Tripp, his wife, Diane and granddaughters, Olivia and Laura Dillard. Surviving siblings are her sister, Mary Dale Walker; and her brother, John Tuck. Also surviving are numerous nieces, grandnieces, a nephew and grandnephews. Frankie was a lifelong lover of nature with particular fascination of birds and beaches. She served as spectator, crew chief and team mother to her drag racing friends at Richmond Dragway. The family received friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. To honor her wishes, her cremains will be scattered by family along North Carolina's coastline. Those wishing to honor Frankie's memory may consider gifts to support Mechanicsville Fire and Rescue Company 7, P.O. Box 515, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or East Hanover Fire and Rescue Company 14, P.O. Box 454, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111