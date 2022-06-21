Frederick ROWE

ROWE, Frederick "Ricker" G., 97, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Annie May Rowe; a grandson, Kenneth G. Rowe; and granddaughters, Shannon M. Rowe and Cynthia B. Lapierre. Ricker is survived by his four children, James G. Rowe (Susan), Michael O. Rowe (Beth), Frederick W. Rowe (Joanne) and Sherry Blaylock; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren. Ricker was a WWII submariner serving in the South Pacific. He retired from the City of Richmond Fire Department and was the founder of Rowe Fence Company. He was a member of Hardy Central Baptist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed his time with family and friends. He loved to fish and was a long time Atlanta Braves fan. The family received friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Road, Henrico with a reception immediately afterward. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hardy Central Baptist Church.