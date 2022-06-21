 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Frederick ROWE

  • 0
ROWE

ROWE, Frederick "Ricker" G., 97, of Highland Springs, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Annie May Rowe; a grandson, Kenneth G. Rowe; and granddaughters, Shannon M. Rowe and Cynthia B. Lapierre. Ricker is survived by his four children, James G. Rowe (Susan), Michael O. Rowe (Beth), Frederick W. Rowe (Joanne) and Sherry Blaylock; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren. Ricker was a WWII submariner serving in the South Pacific. He retired from the City of Richmond Fire Department and was the founder of Rowe Fence Company. He was a member of Hardy Central Baptist Church. After retirement, he enjoyed his time with family and friends. He loved to fish and was a long time Atlanta Braves fan. The family received friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Parkway, Mechanicsville. A funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 16, at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Road, Henrico with a reception immediately afterward. Interment followed in Washington Memorial Park at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hardy Central Baptist Church.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Rev’d. Dr. E. Allen COFFEY

The Rev’d. Dr. E. Allen COFFEY

COFFEY, The Rev’d. Dr. E. Allen, age 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., died at home with family by his side on June 9, 2022. He was born on Septembe…

James L. LEWIS, III

James L. LEWIS, III

LEWIS, James L. “Lennie” III, 74, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away June 9, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and James Le…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News