From the editor: A serendipitous tale of the past rediscovered

Looking at the Historic Polegreen Church without knowing any of its history, questions are sure to pop up.

Is this curious yet beautiful structure in the midst of construction? Is it intentionally unfinished and, if so, why?

I was first introduced to the church’s story while writing of the impressive role that the Rev. Dr. Robert Bluford Jr. played in bringing the historic structure to life. The site’s story is a rich one – a story Historic Polegreen Church Foundation President Dave Fuller recently spent an afternoon guiding me through to unveil some of its intricacies.

Standing on the grounds of the “ghost church,” the tranquility is surprising given its proximity to a fairly busy street. Yet the subtle sound of passing cars seemed to fade into the background. There, looking upon the stretch of seemingly untouched land and listening to the peaceful noise of birds chirping above, it truly felt like being transported to another world – or rather, another time.

The preservations who worked on the site wanted to capture what life looked like in the colonial period for visitors, Fuller said. As he spoke, he painted images in the mind of streets bustling with horses and carriages under a blazing spring sun instead of cars and encampments of churchgoers scattered throughout a nearby open field. After all, a church service only a mile away would take a three-hour journey on horseback without the convenience of a quick car trip, so visitors might spend days camping along the property as they patiently waited for a preacher to arrive.

The site has a fascinating history, with various puzzle pieces falling into place over time that led to the revival of the church, which tragically burned down in the summer of 1864.

While it was never truly forgotten and a memorial rock was placed on the property, Bluford wandered around the field and stumbled upon the church’s foundation brick by brick.

It’s pretty remarkable to think of how such remnants were mostly forgotten yet still preserved for over 100 years, and it took a curious historic preservationist to uncover the hidden treasures. Interestingly enough, his vision sparked yet another discovery that led to the formation of the church that stands today.

Hearing of the name “Polegreen,” a local resident was reminded of the surviving sketches of an ancestor that were tucked away in a relative’s attic. The resident contacted the relatives, who soon dug up the sketches in their Pennsylvania home and uncovered a crucial piece of the puzzle.

These sketches were born from the hand of Lt. Thomas Ferrell, a Civil War soldier who drew hundreds of sketches of anything that caught his eye during the war. He visited the church in 1862 and decided to illustrate its interior and exterior in impressive detail. With these sketches, the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation was able to determine the height of the building, what it looked like and other questions that remained from the discovered foundation. From there, the beautiful ghost church was envisioned and constructed.

Walking the grounds with Fuller, I wondered aloud what the artist and soldier would think today if he knew that his sketches, which perhaps he thought to never be seen outside of his family, would help revive the same church that caught his eye more than 120 years into the future and remain an inspiration today, 160 years later. What drove the soldier to capture the church before him? Was it the peaceful scenery or the beauty of the architecture that sparked his creativity, or was it simply a way to pass his time that day? Whatever the reason, their existence and discovery is just as remarkable.

“The part that I find really serendipitous is how things fall into place,” said Fuller, which seemed to perfectly capture the fascinating nature of the tale.