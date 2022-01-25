 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
From the editor: A short introduction from your new editor
From the editor: A short introduction from your new editor

The Local

I am thrilled to introduce myself as your newest editor. As I begin my new journey of learning how to best serve the community, I would like to extend my hand in greeting to my new readers by sharing a few things about myself.

While I am fairly new to Hanover County, I have lived in Virginia my entire life. My hometown is Great Falls – a beautiful woodsy area located a little ways away from Washington, D.C. It’s a small suburban town known for its assortment of waterfalls and forest trails.

I will always have fond memories of my childhood there, remembering cul-de-sac block parties, selling Girl Scout cookies in front of our local grocery store and walking with friends to our community swimming pool. Before college, this was the only community I had ever known, and I grew to miss the comfort of finding a familiar face almost everywhere I went.

I must admit, I was scared to leave the familiar. Shifting from the comfortable atmosphere of a small town to a completely foreign city was a big leap for me. But I chose the city because of its unfamiliarity – because in order to follow my deeper aspirations of becoming a writer, I thought, I had to surround myself with unfamiliar faces.

Although daunting at first, I fell in love with Richmond during my first week of college. I formed a deep appreciation for its diverse culture and rich art community, and I found excitement in meeting new people every day. Most importantly, I found a new purpose for my love of writing.

I have held a passion for writing my entire life. As my mom often tells me, my toddler days were spent drawing little picture books with crayon that I’m sure were illegible. When my writing skills developed a bit more, I set up a neighborhood book stand to sell my storybooks, which were made of nothing but printing paper and staples.

As I continued to grow through elementary and middle school, I began typing novels on our family desktop computer that were always left unfinished and unread. Finally, when I reached the end of high school, I came to a realization that perhaps my hidden hobby wasn’t just a hobby anymore.

But I was unsure of what direction to choose when I first came to Virginia Commonwealth University. I first selected an English major in pursuit of becoming a novelist, but I began to wonder if I could do something more. I added a second major of journalism to explore a different field and found a new purpose for my passion.

When I began my freelance work for The Mechanicsville Local and Ashland-Hanover Local papers, my journalistic aspirations became much clearer. From covering local stories, I found how passionate residents were about their community and its flourishing, and I realized just how meaningful community journalism is.

As I move forward in my new position, I am excited to discover the many stories yet to be told in these local communities. I have found a sense of familiarity reminiscent of my own hometown, and I am excited to continue my exploration of these areas and look forward to the many new faces I will meet along the way.

