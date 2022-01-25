From the editor: A short introduction from your new editor

I have held a passion for writing my entire life. As my mom often tells me, my toddler days were spent drawing little picture books with crayon that I’m sure were illegible. When my writing skills developed a bit more, I set up a neighborhood book stand to sell my storybooks, which were made of nothing but printing paper and staples.

As I continued to grow through elementary and middle school, I began typing novels on our family desktop computer that were always left unfinished and unread. Finally, when I reached the end of high school, I came to a realization that perhaps my hidden hobby wasn’t just a hobby anymore.

But I was unsure of what direction to choose when I first came to Virginia Commonwealth University. I first selected an English major in pursuit of becoming a novelist, but I began to wonder if I could do something more. I added a second major of journalism to explore a different field and found a new purpose for my passion.

When I began my freelance work for The Mechanicsville Local and Ashland-Hanover Local papers, my journalistic aspirations became much clearer. From covering local stories, I found how passionate residents were about their community and its flourishing, and I realized just how meaningful community journalism is.