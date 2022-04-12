From the editor: An inspiring message of perseverance in the face of life’s challenges

Inspiration, both small and large, has come to me throughout my life in sometimes the most unexpected ways. Most recently, I have found a powerful source of inspiration in my oldest sibling.

My brother recently tackled the challenge of running a 50-mile marathon. With over 100 runners at the start of the race, he was one of only 22 runners to reach the finish line.

While my family couldn’t watch the race in person, as it took place in Sacramento, California, we monitored his progress throughout the day on our phones. Our amazement grew with each passing hour of the day, as we watched my brother rise through the ranks as the number of runners gradually shrank.

After over nine hours of nonstop running, he finally reached the finish line. My family rejoiced in his incredible achievement and immediately called him to offer congratulations and talk about the experience.

The idea that anyone could run for longer than eight hours baffles me, as I’ve never been much of a runner myself. While his triumph of finishing the race was inspiring alone, I found a powerful message in his journey to the finish line.

The most obvious question that came to my family’s minds was how he kept pushing forward, standing apart from the roughly 80% of runners who, understandably, gave up for one reason or another. We assumed that his months of vigorous training gave him an upper hand, as his hours spent running every day certainly prepared him for the strenuous task. While this may be true, he told us that the race was anything but easy.

We were surprised when he told us that he spent the majority of the race either in complete discomfort or utter pain. After finishing the first mile before the sun even rose, his mind was initially consumed by the intimidating reality that he had 49 miles to go. Once he hit the second mile mark, he thought of the 48 miles ahead of him.

But that kind of thinking isn’t sustainable. That kind of running timer would have driven any runner to madness, and he came to the necessary realization that he had to completely transform his perspective to have any chance at reaching the finish line.

Channeling the inspiring message of his greatest role model, ultramarathon runner Courtney Dauwalter, he considered her concept of a “pain cave,” which he described as one of the greatest challenges that any marathon runner faces. He said every runner inevitably sinks into a “pain cave,” or point of time when the run feels utterly unbearable, but the true triumph is learning how to embrace and ultimately overcome this debilitating state of mind.

Even in the moments when the finish line feels unreachable, he has learned to put his head down, focus on the task of the moment and force his mind away from the distance that lies ahead of him.

When asked the simple question of why he enjoys running, he said it is rooted in this transformative mindset that has ultimately shaped the way he addresses any challenges in his everyday life. Rather than shy away from the daunting responsibilities of his demanding work schedule or everyday worries, he has learned to embrace each challenge with the comforting thought that he will, inevitably, reach the finish line.