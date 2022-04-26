From the editor: Earth Day, making a difference every day of the year

Communities worldwide participated in a globally-recognized holiday last week that calls us to reflect on the contributions we make to our environment. But while it’s good that Earth Day is celebrated each year on April 22, the mission behind it can’t be reduced to a single day’s festivities.

It is important to consider how we, both as individuals and as the community of Hanover County, follow our own green initiatives in our everyday lives – especially with today’s growing climate crisis.

The world’s first Earth Day was held in 1970, and the movement has increased dramatically through the years. It is difficult to imagine how a majority of the public, not very long ago, was unaware of the effects of air pollution on the environment and public health. The seeds for the rapidly growing movement were planted, however, with 20 million Americans taking to the streets that April 22 to protest the impacts of 150 years of industrial development. By 1990, over 200 million people in 141 countries observed the holiday and environmental issues were officially cast onto the world stage, according to Earthday.org.

Despite the massive strides that worldwide governments and communities have taken over the years, environmental issues, of course, cannot disappear overnight and have been worsening in a number of ways – particularly in terms of waste.

According to a study by Verisk Maplecroft that measured the recycling performance of 194 countries, over 2.1 billion tons of municipal solid waste (MSW) are generated globally each year, which is enough to fill roughly 822,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. The study showed that only 16% of this is recycled each year, or 323 million tons, while 950 million tons is disposed of unsustainably.

If that isn’t upsetting enough, according to the same study’s Recycling Index, the United States only recycles 35% of its MSW while Germany, which holds the world’s most efficient record on waste management, recycles 68%.

The study suggests that this global waste crisis is primarily driven by a rise in plastics. According Earthday.org, plastic pollution has worsened since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as an increase in take-out orders has driven up the amount of single-use plastics used globally. And when you think about all of those packages zooming straight to our front doors, think about this: each year, enough bubble wrap is created globally to cover the distance between the earth and the moon. Add that to the more than 50 billion coffee cups that are thrown away and more than 4.5 trillion cigarette butts that are littered around the world. Every minute, two garbage trucks of plastic are dumped into the oceans, totaling about 8 million metric tons, and over 11 million marine organisms are killed each year due to plastic pollution.

While these statistics can be terrifying, it is important to analyze the way we handle waste at a macro level in order to provide perspective. How, in our everyday lives, are we contributing to this piling waste crisis?

According to 2019 and 2020 annual recycling reports released by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), Hanover County and surrounding counties actually have higher recycling rates than many other localities in the Commonwealth.

In a 2019 DEQ report, the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority (CVWMA) reported that Hanover and surrounding counties in Central Virginia, including the city of Richmond, held the second highest recycling rate out of 17 others reported. In a 2020 report, the DEQ reported that Virginia’s average recycling rate increased from the year before.

So we are making strides in both the county and state in managing our waste, but the battle is far from being won. I’m sure I haven’t been the only observer of the growing movement over social media calling for a global cleanup and scientists heeding warnings that the world is ending. While these warnings may point to a less-than-hopeful future, there is plenty of room for us to adjust simple habits in our everyday lives.

Some of these methods include minor adjustments such as picking up trash or plastic on daily walks or runs, limiting plastic consumption, carrying reusable grocery bags to the grocery store or greater endeavors like organizing a community cleanup or growing an organic garden.

The county’s website also offers an assortment of helpful information for residents to manage waste and recycle responsibly and holds semi-annual recycling events for specific hazardous material, with a hazardous waste recycling event held on April 9 and an electronic waste recycling event held on April 23. A similar event will be held this upcoming fall surrounding America Recycles Day on Nov. 15.