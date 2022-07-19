From the editor: Exploring a passion for creation through our youngest artists

Summer – while much anticipated – brings with it way too many children with too much free time to fill and parents often scrambling to find ways to entertain their children while juggling a work schedule.

In an age of iPads, streaming services, video games and an endless amount of indoor entertainment, summertime’s leisurely nature may tempt anyone to become housebound – especially with the often unbearable humidity.

Luckily living in Hanover County, breaking away from the TV and exploring a new realm of creative possibilities is not hard to find. Several community organizations offer entertainment opportunities outside of the house where kids can explore their inner creativity without hitting the summer slump.

Take the Hanover County Arts and Activities Center (HAAC) for example. Wanting to catch a glimpse at what some of the county’s young artists were doing this summer, I stopped in as campers crafted their latest creations at the center’s art program, Camp Bloom. The girls excitedly raced around the vibrant setting, collecting beads, succulents and handmade figurines to make their very own terrariums. The center itself stood adorned with other creations the young artists crafted, such as hand-painted shirts and beautiful bird arrangements. Everywhere you looked was evidence of the wonderful creativity and passion for creation that children carry with them.

This creativity was on display again last week while at the Mechanicsville Branch of the Pamunkey Regional Library. Under the steamy summer sun, the lawn of the library was crawling with children of all ages exploring the many stations of the “Art Explosion” event, and it was a morning undeniably “exploding” with color.

Toddlers scribbled drawings onto the gravel, others used spray bottles to coat their papers with splashes of color, and a large group huddled eagerly around a table to paint with straws. A group of older boys were having fun at the splatter paint station, dipping their brushes in color and creating their own chaotic masterpieces. It was a day that gave children wonderful outlets to explore their inner creativity, and laughter could be heard around every corner. Little ones were reluctantly dragged away by their parents as the event came to a close, begging to stay just a little longer.

Looking at these vibrant activities, it would be easy to briefly contemplate the carefree days of youth – of finger paintings, scribbled coloring books or unrecognizable clay figures presented to parents with all the pomp and circumstance of a priceless work of art – and then put your head back down and carry on with the busy grind that too often defines adult life.

Yes, it would be easy to do that. As an alternative, when we see those moments of passionate creating being done by children, another option would be to remember that, although the drive for creation may fade away with age, the opportunity to grasp it yet again can be found in countless places in the Hanover community.