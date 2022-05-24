From the editor: Important moments survive passage of time

There is so much joy to be found in exploring the hidden stories of Hanover County residents. Recently, hearing the enriching story of a resident who will soon turn 100 has offered a comforting message of life – specifically, the curious nature of time.

Hanover County native Nelson Eddleton recounted his life’s journey sitting in his living room alongside his daughter, Joan. While the stories themselves were compelling on their own, perhaps one of the most extraordinary aspects of the experience was how he told certain stories, many from what must have been 80 years ago, with such clarity, as if they happened only yesterday.

As he spoke, he seemed to relive those meaningful encounters with friends, loved ones and even strangers, most now long gone. He vividly remembered the heartache of the day he parted with the love of his life, Grace, before setting off for war, how devastated he was, and how two kind strangers kept him company throughout his train ride to ease his pain. He never saw the couple again and wondered what had become of them, but he will always remember and be grateful for their kindness that day.

Father and daughter spent the afternoon sharing these stories from many years ago. Joan floated around the house, grabbing picture frames sitting on mantles and dressers or books with relevant information, putting faces and images to the stories of family and friends.

“Life passes by so fast,” she commented as the visit came to a close. “I say the same thing that my children say… ‘Where did the time go?’”

It is a question that has interestingly arisen far more frequently in this past year than ever before.

In my own life, my family is preparing to pack up our childhood home – now an empty nest with my youngest sibling away at college – which means tokens of the past long forgotten are being unearthed on a regular basis and bringing back memories. Photo albums, old VHS tapes, forgotten art projects and toys once hidden away in the attic have resurfaced, inviting a wave of nostalgia and amazement with each discovery. Memories that seem so distant yet close have reappeared, serving as a reminder that time never ceases and new phases of life are constantly in motion.

This is true at any age. The person reading this could be graduating from high school and ready to turn the page into the next chapter of his or her life, whether that is college, the military, the workforce or some other unknown path. You could be a young person navigating the intricacies of new relationships, new jobs and children. You could be a parent watching your children leave the nest one by one. You could be working hard to juggle all that life is throwing at you, shifting careers later in life, or considering what to do upon retirement. There are so many moments that make up a lifetime of memories – life changes appear in seemingly every corner of life, steering us in an array of different directions.

So the question may constantly remain, “Where does the time go?” Time and change can be daunting no matter what phase of life, but spending time with the Eddletons talking about almost a century of memories, some big and some small, offered an important and comforting reminder.

While thinking about the flow of time and the changes it inevitably brings with it may seem daunting – OK, sometimes downright terrifying – it can also serve as a reminder to value and cherish the friends and loved ones that enrich your life. Temporality, after all, is what gives these fleeting phases of life the most value and what drives the necessity to cherish the present and the blessings that we have in our life.