From the editor: My first sweet bite of the beloved Ashland strawberry

Especially after lengthy isolation and quarantining, it can be easy to forget the joyous and vibrant energy of street festivals beneath a toasty summer sun. Joining a crowd of strangers in celebration of life and the vibrant day, along with delectably greasy treats, can make festivalgoers feel as is if they are walking into a whole new world.

This month, I stepped into the world of my favorite fruit at the Ashland Strawberry Faire.

Getting out of the car and making my way toward the buzzing crowd, my first impression of the Faire came through my sense of smell. The sweet scent of festival food was the first to tickle my senses – the delicious waft of funnel cakes, gyros, sausages and more surely would make anyone’s mouth water – Imagine one of those cartoons characters being physically drawn by the steam of a delicious dish toward their caloric doom.

But walking into the busy streets crowded with people ready to have a good time, it was obvious this festival carried its own unique and vibrant charm. A parade of dogs were sporting strawberry-patterned costumes and scarves, and the festivalgoers decked out in strawberry-inspired clothes looked striking against the brightly decorated tents lining the streets of the gorgeous campus of Randolph-Macon College.

I joined in the celebration of the delectable, ruby red berry and experienced its sweetness in its purest form. Never before tasting the sweet bite of a freshly-picked strawberry, racing to the bustling booth of the Ashland Berry Farm was, of course, a priority. I learned more about the rich history of the Gustafson family’s involvement in the Faire from speaking with one of the owners of the farm and watched in enjoyment as pedestrians eagerly swarmed the stand. It was fun to see the joy that their family’s berries brought visitors throughout the day and imagine the timeless spectacle being carried on by new generations – a community united in celebration of the locally-grown treat.

It’s not often you see that many people walking around carrying large buckets of the freshly-picked fruit, some people stopping in the middle of the street to take a bite and savor the sweetness. And the heavy demand for the berries meant seeing replenishments being wheeled through the crowds was a regular occurrence.

But perhaps one of the most impressive displays of the day was observing the immense and diverse crowd of festivalgoers. It truly felt as if the entire Hanover community had flocked to the streets of the Randolph-Macon campus for the return of the beloved festival, and from speaking with visitors from across the county, I discovered fellow newcomers who shared my pleasant surprise for the Faire’s sheer size and endless amount of entertainment.

It was a day that catered to all – children, teenagers, adults and even our furry friends. Residents of all ages and from all walks of life together indulged in strawberry treats, enjoyed the pleasant summer sun on picnic blankets, laughed heartily as they took a turn sinking town leaders at the dunk tank, clapped at the impressive performances of local musicians, took a shot at riding the mechanical bull, and waited eagerly in line for a kiss from an adorable puppy.

The possibilities seemed endless even when the sky sprinkled rain, and I’m sure that it would take far longer than a short day’s visit to truly experience all of the attractions the Faire had to offer. Over the course of several hours, I eagerly buzzed around in an effort to capture the festival in its entirety before pausing and truly valuing the whole picture before me.

Before my departure, I sat and enjoyed the soothing live performance of the Crystal Visions Band and looked at fellow audience members. I watched as they listened intently and nodded their heads to the catchy tunes of Fleetwood Mac. It was a moment to simply absorb the lively energy of the Hanover community and truly enjoy the unique essence of the Faire.