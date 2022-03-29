From the editor: Passion for volunteerism is in the community

Since I first began covering happenings in Hanover County, I have frequently heard of and discovered the love that residents hold for their community. It’s happened when I was having friendly conversations with residents or even grabbing a bite to eat at popular local restaurants. But as I continue to learn about Hanover and its people, I continuously uncover a collective passion for volunteerism.

Most recently, I saw this in action during a visit to the Mechanicsville Churches Emergency Functions (MCEF) One Stop Shop. As I looked at volunteers energetically floating around, assisting visitors or tending to other operational needs with vigor, I noticed the vibrancy of the shop’s atmosphere and the shared enthusiasm of the volunteers.

I saw this inspiring drive for community service again last week during a visit to see the ladies of the Pamunkey Woman’s Club. Perhaps what impressed me the most was the amount of years many of the members have spent in the club, volunteering for decades to serve both the local community and communities in need across the world. I was equally impressed by the volunteers’ continuous desire to accomplish more and learn new ways, each year, to impact the lives of neighbors and strangers alike.

But perhaps the most memorable impression made on me during my interaction so far with local volunteer groups has been the exposure to the overwhelming sense of comradeship that is uniquely found among members. Many volunteers that I have spoken talked about the enduring friendships they have made during their many years of service. While they may have initially been united by their shared philanthropic aspirations, meaningful bonds and fun memories they have made with their fellow volunteers over the years are what truly binds them together.

These experiences have reminded me of my own memories of volunteering, especially during my time as a college student. While I initially sought to join campus organizations to familiarize myself with my new community and form new connections, I came to discover the joys of service to communities most in need.

Throughout my time in college, my organization found new ways each year to engage with other groups in community service. Together, we addressed serious issues such as food insecurity in a fun, collaborative ways, including hosting fundraising basketball games, organizing a charity casino night and holding a canned food drive to benefit Feed More and other local nonprofit organizations.

I still vividly remember the day my organization unveiled the thousands of canned goods and funds we had accumulated over the course of a week and how the room full of students erupted into surprised applause as we marveled at what we achieved.

As I look back on my time in college, I remember these efforts most fondly as, for the first time, I saw the powerful impact of what a community can accomplish by joining together for a worthy cause and the meaningful bonds formed because of it.

Discovering what seemingly modest efforts can accomplish for the prosperity of others offers an unmatched feeling of fulfillment. I know that is only one of many motivations that may drive a passion for volunteerism, but it is a powerful one.