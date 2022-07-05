From the editor: The Hanover tomato – a community emblem for a reason

It was a flavorful and adventurous week of tomato-inspired dishes. While the juicy red fruit was never really a frequent item on my weekly grocery lists, inspiration was sparked by a casual conversation with a new friend and longtime Hanoverian.

There has been growing excitement recently about the upcoming Hanover Tomato Festival finally returning to the heart of the county with even greater anticipation than previous years. While this topic has come up frequently with the festival fast approaching, a recent conversation led me to the nearest market to finally try a taste of the coveted community fruit.

“Never?” he gawked after admitting that I had yet to try the Hanover tomato. It was a tragedy, for sure, as there must have been such a buzz around the fruit for a reason – whether from the annual festival, the excited entries to The Local for the “first Hanover tomato” grown and, of course, its emblem proudly displayed in the county logo.

Admitting to never truly favoring tomatoes before, he replied: “That’s because you’ve never had a Hanover tomato.”

So that is how I found myself soon after walking the aisles of a nearby farmers market, enticed by the freshness and bright colors and enjoying the experience much more than anticipated on a beautiful sunny day.

The abundance of locally-grown produce with the words “Hanover” seemingly labeled on every fruit and vegetable was impressive. All around me, fellow shoppers filled their own baskets while excitedly chattering about the delicious-looking peaches or the ruby red tomatoes. It was apparent that this farm-to-table experience was going to be special in a way entirely different than your everyday grocery store run.

It is truly impossible to keep one’s basket light when exploring such a market, as there’s something so unique about knowing that the delicious blackberry you pop into your mouth was grown only a few miles away – by a neighbor and fellow Hanoverian.

This was one of the most enjoyable explorations of Hanover to date – seeing what sets the community apart as rich in agriculture and bountiful markets of locally-grown gems, people from far and wide wait in anticipation every year for the area’s unique soil to yield tomatoes unlike any other.

But of course, the heaviest bag carried to the car was full of plump – and impressively large – Hanover tomatoes. Racing home to slice up one of the ripest ones, I sat and savored the juicy, flavorful and satisfying bite of my first Hanover tomato. Before long, an assortment of tomato-inspired dishes overcame just about every dish in my daily diet last week, with the very first recipe a savory homemade tomato basil soup.